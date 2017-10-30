Halloween: Melania opens South Lawn for 'ghosts and goblins of all ages'

Melania
Melania Trump arrives at the Magritte Museum in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Reuters/Francois Lenoir

The White House announced that US First Lady Melania Trump is hosting Halloween in the South Lawn on Monday. “Ghosts and goblins of all ages” are invited to attend the event.

Melania is inviting parents and kids from more than 20 District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia schools. Military families and community organisations are also welcome, according to a press release from the Office of the FLOTUS.

“During this event, trick-or-treaters will enjoy seeing the South Portico decorated in spider webs, creating a festive look and feel,” the media release reads. Attendees will also be welcomed with bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of former United States presidents.

US President Donald Trump will be there too. He and his wife will hand out cookies created by the White House Pastry Kitchen. Presidential M&M’s and other candies will also be handed out for the trick or treat.

The release further states that the air will be filled with fog.  Trees and south facade will be lit with different colours for the Monday night event.

Some departments and agencies are expected to give out different items. These include United States Secret Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Park Service, National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Department of Education.

What to bring

Those who will attend the White House Halloween event must not bring aerosols of any kind, animals (except guide dogs), any pointed object and oversized backpacks. Balloons, any kind of food and beverages, duffle bags and/or suitcases, electric stun guns, fireworks, firecrackers, and insulated metal containers are also not allowed.

The Secret Service will be there and it reserves the right to ban any other personal items. Other items that are not allowed on the White House grounds are the following:

Guns / ammunition

Knives of any kind

Mace

Selfie sticks

Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

Tablets (including iPads)

Toy weapons of any kind

Water bottles

Attendees can bring strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas with no metal tips and cameras. All items needed for medical purposes like wheelchairs, electric scooters, glucose tablets and EpiPens are allowed. These items must be identified and explained to Secret Service agents upon arrival.

Furthermore, the media release from the White House notes that the event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Those who are interested are advised to contact the 24-hour information line at (202) 456-7041 to check on the status of the Halloween event.

