Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: Half-brother says sorry, begs for invitation

By @chelean on
Meghan Markle
FILE PHOTO: Meghan Markle greets well wishers after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool/File Photo

Meghan Markle’s half-brother is sorry for insulting her, now begging her for a last-minute royal wedding invite. Thomas Markle Jr previously unleashed a scathing open letter about Meghan to Prince Harry, calling her a “phoney,” “jaded” and a Diana-wannabe among many other names.

Thomas Jr claimed he was hurt when his sister, whom he hasn’t seen for years, did not even acknowledge him when he defended her from their sister, Samantha Grant. He also did not get a wedding invite.

He then went on to different tabloids to belittle her, calling her a “phoney” who pretended to be the next Diana, Princess of Wales, and, in his recent open letter to Harry, a “jaded, shallow, conceited” actress. He warned the British prince that he would be making the “biggest mistake in royal wedding history” by marrying Meghan.

Now, in another open letter published on In Touch Weekly, this time to Meghan, he is begging for his forgiveness and at the same time for an invite to the wedding. Thomas Jr, 51, started the letter with a trip down to memory lane, reminding her of her childhood with the Markles.

“It’s true that you and I have become ‘distant’ along with the rest of our family members over the years. But we are all still family. With all the memories over the years. But we are all still family. With all the memories of watching you grow up, it’s hurtful that you would forget about us,” he wrote. He then included the holidays and weekends they spent together in the same house.

Thomas Jr told her estranged sister that it’s not too late to send him and the rest of the family invites to her wedding with Harry, which will be on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Meg, I know that I’m not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I’m sure you have read by now. But good, bad or perfect, we’re the only family that you have. It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family. We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that’s what families do. Not to mention, how long it’s been since we all seen [sic] and have gotten together, that would be very nice.”

He said he was “very proud” of her and just truly wanted her to have a great wedding and future with her future husband. He apologised for “venting my frustrations” and basically telling Harry to call off the wedding. He claimed he was just disappointed and confused about being snubbed.

“I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you’re still that person inside. So whatever you decide is ok with me, maybe I’ll see you there, with all of us.”

In his previous letter, Thomas Jr claimed that Meghan also did not invite their father, Thomas Markle Sr. It has seen been confirmed that Meghan’s father and her mother, Doria Ragland, will be at the wedding.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Avengers 4’: Plot ‘leak’ reveals how to fix things
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 24: Morningstar knows
‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Naomi’s back story
‘Supernatural’ season 13 theories: The character Jensen Ackles will play next
‘Supernatural’ 13x22: ‘Exodus’ kills off an archangel, introduces AU!Cas
‘Supernatural’ 13x22: ‘Exodus’ kills off an archangel, introduces AU!Cas
'Outlander' season 4: Richard Rankin's horse is a 'diva'
‘Outlander’ season 4: Roger gets his own steed
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car