Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: Half-brother says sorry, begs for invitation

Meghan Markle’s half-brother is sorry for insulting her, now begging her for a last-minute royal wedding invite. Thomas Markle Jr previously unleashed a scathing open letter about Meghan to Prince Harry, calling her a “phoney,” “jaded” and a Diana-wannabe among many other names.

Thomas Jr claimed he was hurt when his sister, whom he hasn’t seen for years, did not even acknowledge him when he defended her from their sister, Samantha Grant. He also did not get a wedding invite.

He then went on to different tabloids to belittle her, calling her a “phoney” who pretended to be the next Diana, Princess of Wales, and, in his recent open letter to Harry, a “jaded, shallow, conceited” actress. He warned the British prince that he would be making the “biggest mistake in royal wedding history” by marrying Meghan.

Now, in another open letter published on In Touch Weekly, this time to Meghan, he is begging for his forgiveness and at the same time for an invite to the wedding. Thomas Jr, 51, started the letter with a trip down to memory lane, reminding her of her childhood with the Markles.

“It’s true that you and I have become ‘distant’ along with the rest of our family members over the years. But we are all still family. With all the memories over the years. But we are all still family. With all the memories of watching you grow up, it’s hurtful that you would forget about us,” he wrote. He then included the holidays and weekends they spent together in the same house.

Thomas Jr told her estranged sister that it’s not too late to send him and the rest of the family invites to her wedding with Harry, which will be on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Meg, I know that I’m not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I’m sure you have read by now. But good, bad or perfect, we’re the only family that you have. It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family. We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that’s what families do. Not to mention, how long it’s been since we all seen [sic] and have gotten together, that would be very nice.”

He said he was “very proud” of her and just truly wanted her to have a great wedding and future with her future husband. He apologised for “venting my frustrations” and basically telling Harry to call off the wedding. He claimed he was just disappointed and confused about being snubbed.

“I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you’re still that person inside. So whatever you decide is ok with me, maybe I’ll see you there, with all of us.”

In his previous letter, Thomas Jr claimed that Meghan also did not invite their father, Thomas Markle Sr. It has seen been confirmed that Meghan’s father and her mother, Doria Ragland, will be at the wedding.