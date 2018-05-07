Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Meghan Markle’s father will attend her wedding. Contrary to what her half-siblings claimed, their father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry, has revealed that Meghan’s father, who split with her mother, Doria Ragland, when she was young, will be at her wedding. Both her parents will fly into the UK a few days before the big event to spend time with the royal family.

“Ms Markle feels it’s very important to her that both her parents are part of the day,” Knauf said. “She is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

Mr Markle and Ms Ragland will meet with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip before the wedding, as well Prince Charles; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The revelation is contrary to what Thomas Markle Jr, her half-brother, claimed in his scathing open letter to the British prince. Thomas Jr has warned Harry about Meghan, saying his sister would “make a joke of you and the Royal family heritage.” In the letter, he also claimed Meghan had used their father to pay for her debts, but she did not even invite him to her wedding as a loving daughter should.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, was also bitter at not being invited to her wedding. She told Meghan’s groom-to-be to “be a man” and don’t let Meghan ignore her family.

Meanwhile, Knauf also said Meghan opted not to have a maid of honour, saying the American actress has a “very close-knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other.” Harry’s best man was unsurprisingly his older brother, Prince William.

As for Harry’s side of the family, apart from the immediate members, his late mother’s three siblings will also attend his special day. Diana’s older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” Kensington Palace said.

The couple will wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

