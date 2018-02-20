'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: See Brianna like never before

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online, and they show Sophie Skelton (Brianna) in a new costume. This will be a new look for Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) daughter that some fans have been waiting for a long time to see. The following article contains spoilers.

After Claire (Caitriona Balfe) jumping back and forth through time, it is finally time for another character to make the jump. Brianna will be travelling through time in the next season. A leaked picture from the production set posted on Twitter shows Skelton in a gown, suggesting that the character will go back in time.

Some of the fans remarked that Skelton looks very different in the picture. Some suggest that Brianna looks more like her biological father in this picture, with her very prominent red hair. Another picture of the actress posted on Twitter gives the fans a better look at her face and hair.

Another cast member who was spotted on the set is Nell Hudson (Laoghaire MacKenzie), and a picture of the actress has been posted on Twitter. Laoghaire is visibly aged since the last time the fans saw her, and according to the post the character will be just as unfriendly as ever.

The return of Laoghaire means that there will be some big arguments and shouting to look forward to in the next season. Will she get to meet Claire again? How will she react to Jamie staying with his first wife in the American colonies?

Another set of pictures posted on Twitter give the fans a glimpse of one of the filming locations. The cast and crew are reportedly at Culross in Scotland to film the scenes.

The sudden influx of people in the small village in Scotland has certainly not gone unnoticed by the residents there. According to another picture posted on Twitter, the cat of one of the fans who lives next door to where the filming is taking place was also keen to watch the filming.