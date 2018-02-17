'Outlander' season 4: New things to discover

Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

“Outlander” fans may be used to the idea that here will be a new world to explore each year on the show, and season 4 won’t be any different. Speaking at the Irish Film and Television Academy’s Film and Drama Awards, cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire) admitted that the audience may be used to the idea by now, and said that there are new things to discover on the show this year too.

A video from the red carpet event posted on Twitter shows Balfe saying that there is a bit of “comfortability” with exploring new worlds each year, but there will still be new things to discover this year, which the actress said is “really nice.”

Apart from the new country that the fans will get to explore on the show, there are also a new set of characters that the audience will get to meet. Joining the cast this year is “Orphan Black” star Maria Doyle Kennedy, who will be playing the role of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) strong willed aunt Jocasta.

Balfe said that Kennedy is “brilliant” and “absolutely fantastic.” Balfe later added that Kennedy is “such a great addition to the show.” The actress had many nice things to say about the new comer, saying that she is “wonderful,” “bloody talented,” and “so amazing.”

Half of the filming for the next season has already been completed, Balfe confirmed. There will be a total of 13 episodes this year too, so the filming of six or seven episodes still remains. Balfe said that it’s “really nice” to be working on the same show for the fourth year, and for everyone involved to continue to have a job.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The announcement may come right after the filming wraps.

