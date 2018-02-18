'Outlander' season 4: The year of Rollo

A picture of two pups that have been cast to play Rollo in "Outlander" season 4.

This is the year of the dog, according to the Chinese calendar. This is also the year when the dog Rollo will be introduced in “Outlander” season 4. Calling this the year of Rollo, the producers of the show invited fans to share pictures of their dogs for everyone to see.

Two dogs were cast to play the role of the dog Rollo on the show. This was the very first casting announcement for the next season. The reason to get the dogs early on was to make sure they got the pups well trained, and acquainted with the cast members before the filming began.

In a message on Twitter [see below] the producers called for the fans to share pictures of their dogs. The announcement came with a picture of one of the dogs that has been cast as Rollo.

The fans took part in the celebration enthusiastically, and the proud pet owners showcased their dogs, showcasing different breeds from across the globe. It will be interesting to see if the pets will want to watch the show this year, to see Rollo in action.

Scenes related to Rollo are currently being filmed. Some of the fans may have seen leaked pictures of the dogs on the set that leaked online a few weeks ago. The dogs were only seen in between takes, and none of the actual filming involving the dogs has leaked.

Half the filming for the next season has already been completed. The cast and crew are still in Scotland, filming the remaining portion of the 13 episodes.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the life of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the American colonies, as they begin to build a home.

#YearOfTheDog? You know what that means: Year Of Rollo. To celebrate, we want to see YOUR Outlandogs! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/MZq7TBhfdV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 16, 2018

