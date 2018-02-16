'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's first chemistry test

'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) have established themselves as powerful performers in the “Outlander” TV series. But, there was a time when they nervously faced the camera for the very first time together. A video of the first audition of the two actors together has now been released online.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day, ETOnline has released a never before seen audition tape of the two actors. Heughan was the first to be cast for the show, and even though the producers were convinced that Balfe would be the right actress to play Claire; they still wanted to make sure that she would have on-screen chemistry with her fellow lead star.

The video shows the two actors enacting an emotional scene from the show. The two actors delivered a stunning performance, portraying the high intensity emotions, ending with Claire crying over Jamie’s shoulder. The two characters ask forgiveness of each other, and then hug in a sweet moment.

The producers allowed the cameras to continue to roll even after the scene was done. Heughan and Balfe were aware that the camera was rolling. The chemistry between the two was unmistakable for the producers.

Heughan lightened the mood by cracking a joke, and the two actors shared a laugh about the goofups during their filming.

Show creator and Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore said that this audition was the one that convinced them that Balfe was the right choice to play Claire. By the time of the audition the two actors already had a short-hand for their respective characters.

Meanwhile, the awards keep piling up for the show and the stars. Balfe has won the best lead actress award for her performance as Claire in the “Outlander” TV series at the Irish Film TV Academy 2018. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis congratulated the actress for winning the award.

