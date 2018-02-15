'Outlander' season 4: Valentine’s Day message from cast members

A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire.

A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

Cast member of “Outlander” TV series took a break from their busy filming schedule of season 4 and appeared in a new video. The actors spoke about the journey and love experienced by their respective characters in a special Valentine’s Day message to the fans.

The video [see below] starts off with Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) having fun as characters from the film “When Harry Met Sally…” Balfe joked that she is Harry while her fellow cast member is Sally. The two actors appear to answer fan questions in the video.

The first question was about the most romantic thing that Claire has done for Jamie. Heughan said that it was giving him a child. The actress was impressed by this “sweet” answer.

When asked about the most romantic thing that the Highlander has ever done for the Sassenach, the actor said that it was the pearl necklace that he gave her. Heughan justified his answer by pointing out that the necklace belonged to his character’s mother, and he is emotionally attached to this gift. He also added that his character is very romantic, and has given his wife a lot of things. Balfe on the other hand felt that the most important thing he has given Claire is his love.

Next on the video were Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and César Domboy (Fergus). The two actors felt that the whole life of their respective characters has been a romantic adventure.

Cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) also appear in the video. Skelton said that the most romantic things that Roger has done for her character is help find Jamie.

John Bell (Young Ian) may be a new comer on the show, but his character got to experience some exciting love-making scenes. The most romantic thing that Young Ian has done, according to Bell, is the pickup line he used on the bar maid.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Happy Valentines Day everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/WNrYVVHrCW — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) February 14, 2018

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter