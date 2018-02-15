'Outlander' season 4: Valentine’s Day message from cast members

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

Cast member of “Outlander” TV series took a break from their busy filming schedule of season 4 and appeared in a new video. The actors spoke about the journey and love experienced by their respective characters in a special Valentine’s Day message to the fans.

The video [see below] starts off with Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) having fun as characters from the film “When Harry Met Sally…” Balfe joked that she is Harry while her fellow cast member is Sally. The two actors appear to answer fan questions in the video.

The first question was about the most romantic thing that Claire has done for Jamie. Heughan said that it was giving him a child. The actress was impressed by this “sweet” answer.

When asked about the most romantic thing that the Highlander has ever done for the Sassenach, the actor said that it was the pearl necklace that he gave her. Heughan justified his answer by pointing out that the necklace belonged to his character’s mother, and he is emotionally attached to this gift. He also added that his character is very romantic, and has given his wife a lot of things. Balfe on the other hand felt that the most important thing he has given Claire is his love.

Next on the video were Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and César Domboy (Fergus). The two actors felt that the whole life of their respective characters has been a romantic adventure.

Cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) also appear in the video. Skelton said that the most romantic things that Roger has done for her character is help find Jamie.

John Bell (Young Ian) may be a new comer on the show, but his character got to experience some exciting love-making scenes. The most romantic thing that Young Ian has done, according to Bell, is the pickup line he used on the bar maid.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: What to expect
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: A New beginning
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car