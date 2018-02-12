'Outlander' season 4: Judith Wylie cast

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of actress Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new actress has joined the team in “Outlander” season 4. Actress Ainsley Jordan will be playing the role of Judith Wylie on the show. Judith will reportedly be a rival to the protagonist Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

Claire will be a new rival in the next season. According to a report by The Scottish Sun, Jordan will be playing the role of Judith Wylie this year. The actress is said to be experienced in playing different roles on different platforms. She has been a part of plays, movies, and she has also narrated a radio show called “Kidnapped.” She played the role of the Snow Queen at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Jordan’s casting in “Outlander” is her first big break in TV. Her character on the show is sister to a wealthy plantation owner Philip Wylie, a new character being introduced in season 4. According to the character description, Philip will have a crush on Claire.

Judith and Claire will reportedly get into a spat in the next season. Jordan’s character will have something to say about the Sassenach’s fashion sense.

Claire has been seen in regular clothes during her time with Frank (Tobias Menzies) before she jumped through time. She was later seen in earth colours during her time in Scotland. She got to wear some opulent dresses when she travelled to France, and got to experience the fashion of the 1960s in Boston.

Why will Judith demean the fashion sense of such a well travelled person like Claire? This may come from the fact that the Sassenach tends to reuse her old clothes to make new ones, like the gown she wore at the Governor’s mansion in Jamaica. Besides, being ship wrecked in the American colonies doesn’t really put her in a good position to buy fine clothes.

Jordan received a warm welcome from the highly active “Outlander” fans. The actress may still be getting used to all the attention, but she said that she is “excited” to play Judith on the show.

