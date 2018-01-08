'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: No mother daughter scene yet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Sophie Skelton as Brianna and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in "Outlander" TV series. Outlander/ Facebook

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is about to start again, after the long Christmas and New Year break. Cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire) recently shared a production update. The actress has once again been nominated for the Golden Globes, and her fellow cast members are rooting for her to win. The following article contains minor spoilers.

The plot of the next season of the show is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn.” Fans who have already read the book know that another big reunion is on the cards this year for the major characters.

Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is set to meet her biological father Jamie (Sam Heughan) for the very first time. This is the most highly anticipated scene of the show this year, just as the Print Shop was the most highly anticipated scene last year.

Apart from the father-daughter meeting, there will also be a mother-daughter reunion. Claire and Brianna thought that they will not get a chance to meet again, but circumstances will bring them together once more.

Some of the filming of the next season has already been completed. However, Balfe recently revealed that she hasn’t filmed any scenes with Skelton yet [see below]. That means there won’t be any reunion or flashbacks of the mother-daughter in the first four episodes in season 4.

Balfe was at the Golden Globes recently. In a message on Twitter [see below], the actress regretted missing seeing her fans, and said that the fans of the show are the best ever.

There will be new cast members joining “Outlander” season 4. Colin McFarlane (Ulysses) thanked the fans for the warm welcome and the love he received online from the fan base. The actor said that he looks forward to exploring and sharing this new character he will be playing with the fans.

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Twitter

