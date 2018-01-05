'Outlander' season 3: Bear McCreary teases soundtrack release and more

'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

The soundtrack of “Outlander” season 3 will be released soon. Music composer Bear McCreary announced the imminent release on Twitter. McCreary also shared some notes he made for the very first season of the show, and the “vital” changes that Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore made to those notes at that time.

“You won’t need to travel forward through time very far to experience this!” McCreary wrote on Twitter along with a poster of the season 3 soundtrack [see below]. The music composer didn’t announce an exact release date.

Online retail giants like Amazon do not have the soundtrack on offer even as a preorder as of this writing. The item may be offered for sale as soon as an announcement of the release is made.

In another post, McCreary shared pictures of notes he had made from the time he was working on the music of season 1 [see below]. The original Sky Boat Song for the TV series had references to a male character, with words like lad instead of lass. Corrections were later made to these lyrics.

Along with the lyrics of the song there’s a sketch of a female warrior with a sword in hand. The sketch was apparently made by music composer Raya Yarbrough, who has been tagged in the tweet.

While making a list of theme music for different characters and situations, Moore had some observations for the main theme. The producer appears to have wanted Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) theme and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) theme to combine into the main theme of the TV series.

While the fans wait for the “Outlander” season 3 soundtrack to be released, the DVD is already available for purchase. The cast and crew are currently on a break, and they are expected to return to the set soon to continue filming for season 4.

Credit: Bear McCreary/ Twitter

