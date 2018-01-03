'Outlander' star Sam Heughan shares new video with a challenge

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan (Jamie) shared a new video online. The actor’s My Peak Challenge initiative is celebrating its fourth year of lunch, and there’s a new challenge that the participants can look forward to this week.

In the new video [see below] Heughan announced a surprise for the fans. They are conducting a challenge this whole month, starting with a small goal for this week and then slowly increasing the difficulty with the passage of time. The participants are expected to set the challenge for themselves.

The challenge need not be something physical, like swimming or running. Participants can choose from diverse goals like writing the first chapter of their novel or making a new friend. What is important is to set a measurable goal.

After setting that goal, the participants have been asked to announce it to the world, or at least to the fellow participants in the My Peak Challenge initiative. The participants have been asked to tweet their personal goals for this week with the hashtag #PeakStreak.

The challenge will increase each week. If the participant has done a walk of a thousand paces each day in the first week, this will become two thousand in week two and so on. Participants can keep in touch with the community and the announcements from My Peak Challenge by joining their Facebook page.

2017 was apparently a good year for My Peak Challenge. Heughan also wished his fans, and hopes the fans will join him at the start of the next round of his initiative in February, by which time the four week challenge would have been completed.

Heughan is currently on his Christmas and New Year break from filming. He will soon have to return to the production sets to continue filming for the remaining episodes of “Outlander” season 4.

Credit: My Peak Challenge/ Facebook

Here’s to making waves in 2018.x A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:37pm PST

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Instagram