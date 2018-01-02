'Outlander' season 4: Another iconic scene that the fans want 'verbatim'

There is another scene in “Outlander” season 4 that is just as iconic as the Print Shop. When Diana Gabaldon teased a line from the book “Drums of Autumn,” a fan requested her to keep this scene verbatim on the show. The following article contains spoilers.

Fans of Gabaldon’s book series have been waiting for decades to watch their favourite scenes on screen. Last year they didn’t want to see a single letter changed in the Print Shop, and now there’s another scene that they are all eagerly waiting to see.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) has seen the pictures of his daughter, and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) has heard all about her biological father. Now, the two characters are set to meet in season 4.

When Gabaldon teased the scene from her book online [see below], one of the fans wondered if this scene has been filmed already. Gabaldon revealed that the script for this meeting is yet to be written, and the author is equally anxious as the fans about how it will turn out.

For readers who haven’t read the book, but are eager to read the scene, Gabaldon posted the full scene on Twitter. The fans can read the whole scene from the first time Jamie and his daughter saw each other to Brianna getting a hug from her “Da.”

For any questions, comments or suggestions about how this scene has to be written or filmed, Gabaldon directed the fans to get in touch with the producers and writers. The author will not be working for the show this time around, as she is busy finishing her next book in the series.

Meanwhile, the fans got their first Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) hug and kiss for the new year in a new video posted online. The scene is from when the two characters reached America.

Hey, talk to them about it... https://t.co/aahZ4Lib09 — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) January 1, 2018

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter