'Outlander' season 4: Ulysses the butler has been cast

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The adventure of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will continue in “Outlander” season 4 in the American Colonies. Filming of the show has been ongoing for a while now, and two important characters have already been cast.

Thousands of miles away from home, Jamie will manage to meet a relative in America. The role of Jamie’s aunt Jocasta will be played by Marla Doyle Kennedy. The actress is famous for her role in the TV series “Orphan Black.”

Jocasta’s husband is Hector Cameron, who owns a plantation called as River Run in America. The couple had migrated after the Battle of Culloden. A plantation obviously means that there will be slaves there, and one important character here is the butler Ulysses.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly the role of Ulysses will be played by UK actor Colin McFarlane. The actor is known for his work in movies like “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.”

According to the character description, Ulysses is a well-educated and musically inclined man who was sold into slavery at a very young age. He becomes a trusted servant of Jocasta, and he will also help manage the other slaves at the plantation.

Ulysses an important character in the books written by Diana Gabaldon, and may be coming back for the next few seasons if the producers follow the storyline in the books. The next season is based on the novel “Drums of Autumn.”

The casting news has already spread like wildfire, and McFarlane is getting a lot of followers on his Twitter page. The actor thanked the fans of the show for following him on the social media platform [see below].

McFarlane hoped that his new followers will “work their magic” and get Twitter to finally verify his account. The actor has been working in the industry since 1985.

