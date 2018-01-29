'Outlander' season 4: Sam Heughan enjoys night out with MacKenzie Mauzy

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
Actor Sam Heughan participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 has been long and challenging for the cast members so far. But, Sam Heughan (Jamie) was recently spotted on a night out with MacKenzie Mauzy in Glasgow.

A picture of Heughan and Mauzy together on a night out in Glasgow has been posted on Twitter. They were reportedly attending the Grit Orchestra Bothy Culture and Beyond concert at the SSE Hydro.

Heughan has been linked to Mauzy ever since he attended her birthday party way back in 2015. The actor prefers to keep his relationships private, and doesn’t speak to the media much about it.

Even though there are many who would have liked to see the romance of Jamie and Claire get carried over off screen to Heughan and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), the two actors are seeing separate people. “Outlander” fans are particularly supportive of the two actors and their choice not to discuss their private lives.

Filming has been challenging for the actors these past few days. Balfe shared a picture recently of Heughan ducking in his coat to keep himself warm on a cold production set [see below]. Despite the long hours and the hectic production schedule, Heughan takes the time out to work out, and judging by the picture; he also manages to have an effective work-life balance.

Heughan is also the founder of the initiative known as My Peak Challenge, which is a global community of people striving to be better in life with personal goals such as fitness, making friends, and writing a novel etc. Heughan shares updates and news about this initiative from time to time on social media.

Over a quarter if the filming of “Outlander” season 4 is already done. The show is set to return sometime this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Twitter

