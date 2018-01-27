'Outlander' season 4: Pictures of filming at the production set

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is ongoing in full swing in Scotland. There appears to be two units of production crew. One unit filming with Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and the other unit filming with Richard Rankin (Roger) and Sophie Skelton (Brianna).

The cast and crew of one unit are currently in Falkland. A video posted on Twitter shows a large group of fans gathered there to watch the filming. Cast member Rankin was spotted there on the set.

The fans got to see the filming of a scene of Roger, a video of which has been posted on Twitter. The scene shows Roger walking on the street, then someone appears to call him, and he walks back. Rankin is dressed in a long overcoat and a cap in this scene, and he is also carrying a bag.

Another video from the set posted on Twitter shows a range of vintage cars that were brought in for the production. The video appears to have been taken at the end of the day, and Rankin can be seen leaving the production set in a car.

This video from the set posted on Twitter shows the modifications that were made to the town for the show. One of the shops has been transformed into a grocery store. One of the sign posts teases Mrs. Baird’s bed and breakfast, a location in Inverness where Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) spent their second honeymoon. While there have been talks of Menzies returning to the show, the actor hasn’t been spotted on the set yet.

Rankin also interacted with the fans at the set. Pictures of his interaction have been posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Heughan and Balfe have also been filming their scenes. Pictures of their interaction with the fans at the “Outlander” season 4 production set have also been posted on Twitter.