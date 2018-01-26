'Outlander' season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe brave the cold

By @sachintrivedig on
Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Filming the scenes for “Outlander” season 4 after the Christmas break hasn’t been an easy task for the cast and crew. Caitriona Balfe (Claire) recently shared a picture online, showing just how challenging it is for them on the set.

In the picture [see below] Sam Heughan (Jamie) can be seen ducking his head inside the jacket as far as he can, with his hands inside the jacket pockets to keep them warm. The picture was taken on the production set, where the cast members were given the portable chairs to sit in during the breaks.

Scotland is known for its unpredictable weather conditions. The picture appears to have been taken on location, with just an artificial partition shielding the actors from the cold winds.

Balfe joked about being given “more luxurious” sets each year on the show. Commenting on the post, one of the fans remarked that it’s not that difficult for the actors because they get picked up in a car and driven to the filming location, and on top of that they get a hot cup of coffee to start off their day.

Most of the other comments, however, suggested the fans all band together, go to the filming set, and give the cast members a warm hug. There were quite a few volunteers who wanted to give the actors a hug.

Meanwhile, another unit of the production is currently in Falkland. The village Fife is standing in for Inverness, Sunday Post reports. Filming is expected to take place for two days at this location.

A gift shop in Fife known as Fayre Earth has been converted into a furniture and hardware store, with a window display of tools that are appropriate for the time period depicted on the show. Campbell’s Coffee House and Eatery has been changed into a grocery store, with fruit and vegetables stall on the outside.

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Twitter

