Watch 'Outlander' author Diana Gabaldon write a sentence live

There are many aspiring authors out there who want to be able to write like Diana Gabaldon has in the “Outlander” series. The celebrity author has now shared a video that shows how she thinks while writing a book.

Gabaldon has shared a new video online [see below] that shows how she wrote one sentence. The very brief video shows how the author came up with an idea to write just one sentence that began with a single idea and slowly developed into a full sentence.

The author started on a “cold day,” which is a word she used to describe a day when she has no idea what to write. She picked up a Sotheby’s catalogue and saw a beautiful crystal goblet that had thistles incised into the sides, which struck her as a nice object she could use in her scene.

One of things that Gabaldon pays attention to in her mind is where the light is coming from. In her mind, the author saw the light come in from the right and fall on the crystal goblet. She noticed that this is “low light,” so it must be mid-afternoon. However, she can’t use the generic word “low-light” in the sentence because it doesn’t evoke an image in the mind of the reader.

After playing with a few words about low light the author realised that this is the light of a winter afternoon, and it has a blue tinge to it. So, instead of “The late light of winter afternoon” the sentence was changed to “The cold blue light.”

Gabaldon could sense that the room in her mind is cold because she could feel her hands and nose were cold, but there must be a fire in the room because she could feel her feet were warm. Then she could see the light fall on the polished wooden surface. The light on the tabletop was amber in colour that’s because the goblet is full of whisky.

In the end the sentence she came up with was “The cold blue light of a late winter afternoon fell through the crystal goblet onto the polished wood of the tabletop, casting a pool of amber light.”

Credit: Diana Gabaldon/ Facebook