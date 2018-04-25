'Outlander' season 4: First look at Young Ian

Young Ian (John Bell) will be alive and well in “Outlander” season 4. A new picture that has been officially released online shows Bell in his new costume, and the picture teases where the fans will find the character this year.

In the season 3 finale, a big wave crashed the plans of the heroes. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) were together after the shipwreck, and found themselves in the American colonies, but there was no one else around.

Some of the other ship-wrecked people got washed ashore near to where Jamie and Claire landed, and looks like Young Ian may be among them. A new picture of the character has been released online, teasing the new costume that Bell will get to wear [see below].

The overcoat and the long hat looks like the typical attire of the American colonies during that time. The picture only gives a behind-the-scenes look of the character, with the crew members making sure that the actor is ready to film his scenes.

Will Young Ian choose to get back to his parents or continue to stay with Jamie? For the fans who have watched the show the answer seems obvious. The young man has always sought adventure, and now there is a real chance for him to build a life on his own in the New World.

But, what will Young Ian do exactly to earn a living? The fans who have read the books written by Diana Gabaldon will know the answer to that, but judging by the clothes he will get to wear it looks like he will be doing alright.

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. The show is set to air sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Raise your hand if you're excited to see more of @JohnBell this season. *raises hand emphatically* #Outlander pic.twitter.com/uYNroYuAQo — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 24, 2018

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter