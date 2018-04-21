'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures show fire on the set

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The pictures show the crew members using fire, and the fans can see some of the buildings that have been constructed for the show. The following article contains spoilers.

As previously reported the cast and crew were preparing to film at CEMEX Gartshore Plant in Scotland, and the shoot involved using fire. New pictures leaked on Twitter show how the fire was used at the set.

The production crew has built a small, isolated house. The fire sequence is inside this house. None of the main cast members were spotted during this filming, so it is difficult to say which scene they were filming. Will this be Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) new house in the American colonies?

Fans who have read Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn” may have an idea about what this scene is all about. The others will have to wait till the show airs to find out more.

The production crew has also constructed a set of buildings that may be a part of a town close to the house on fire. The buildings are all wooden structures that only show the exteriors, so the filming here may only take place on the streets.

More leaked pictures posted on Twitter show another set of pictures of the production set. The wooden structure looks like a boat, but what is more important is that Rollo is involved in this shoot. The fans can spot the dog in multiple photos here, walking around or accompanying one of the crew members.

Rollo was perhaps the first character to be cast for “Outlander” season 4. Two pups were selected to play the role, and they have grown considerably since their casting. More details about what exactly is being filmed may be revealed in the coming weeks.