'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures show fire on the set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The pictures show the crew members using fire, and the fans can see some of the buildings that have been constructed for the show. The following article contains spoilers.

As previously reported the cast and crew were preparing to film at CEMEX Gartshore Plant in Scotland, and the shoot involved using fire. New pictures leaked on Twitter show how the fire was used at the set.

The production crew has built a small, isolated house. The fire sequence is inside this house. None of the main cast members were spotted during this filming, so it is difficult to say which scene they were filming. Will this be Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) new house in the American colonies?

Fans who have read Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn” may have an idea about what this scene is all about. The others will have to wait till the show airs to find out more.

The production crew has also constructed a set of buildings that may be a part of a town close to the house on fire. The buildings are all wooden structures that only show the exteriors, so the filming here may only take place on the streets.

More leaked pictures posted on Twitter show another set of pictures of the production set. The wooden structure looks like a boat, but what is more important is that Rollo is involved in this shoot. The fans can spot the dog in multiple photos here, walking around or accompanying one of the crew members.

Rollo was perhaps the first character to be cast for “Outlander” season 4. Two pups were selected to play the role, and they have grown considerably since their casting. More details about what exactly is being filmed may be revealed in the coming weeks.

Related
Join the Discussion
Bitcoin price surges this week with Ethereum, BTC Cash, Ripple
Woolworths blames IT outage for checkout counters shutdown
Is mediatech the new fintech?
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Move over Canada and EU, Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car