'Outlander' season 4: David Berry on Lord John and Jamie

David Berry (Lord John Grey) is set to reprise his role as Lord John Grey in “Outlander” season 4. The actor isn’t allowed to spill any beans about his return, but in a recent interview he did talk about the character and his relationship with Jamie (Sam Heughan). The following article contains minor spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Lord John Grey is a sympathetic character in the eyes of the audience mostly because he loves Jamie, and that love is not reciprocated. However, in an interview with TV Line, Berry pointed out that his character’s story is more than just that of unrequited love.

“He’s not just a guy who is longing for unrequited love,” Berry said. The actor explained that his character is a powerful man, and that means he can have his pick while choosing a lover. However, when he decided to use his power to help Jamie he did this from the heart. To add to this, the audience wanted to see the character Captain Leonard (Charlie Hiett) put in his place for all the things he did.

Jamie and Lord John have been through a lot over time, and these common experiences have built a bond of friendship between them. Berry said that the two characters would keep in touch after the events in season 3, the most important reason for that being Jamie’s son. The show has also helped Berry build a friendship with his fellow cast members Heughan and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and he said that he keeps in touch with them, even though they are living thousands of miles apart.

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. When the actor was asked if playing the role has gotten any easier after all the hard work for season 3, the actor said that things are certainly easier.