'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

A common theme in “Outlander” season 3, which some astute fans have been able to spot, has been rabbits. In a new behind the scenes video the producers have confirmed this theme, and explained its significance in the storytelling. Meanwhile a major character has been skipped in the voyage so far, but is expected to make a surprise appearance in Jamaica. The following article contains spoilers.

When a small rabbit hopped in front of the camera on the battlefield at Culloden there was a lot of curiosity about why the writers made this specific addition. Things got a little more interesting when baby Brianna got a stuffed rabbit as a toy to play with. In the episode “Heaven and Earth” there was that rabbit again in the form of a talisman.

In the behind the scenes video [see below], Co-Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts confirmed that the rabbit’s foot is a part of the theme this year, and it certainly has ties to Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

The rabbit’s foot in this instance may help remind the audience about Brianna. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) took on a motherly role with the new character Elias Pound (Albie Marber) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continues to be father figure to Fergus (César Domboy). On top of this there are the pictures of Bree that help the character make her presence felt, even though she lives in a different time period.

While there was too much going on in this highly emotional episode there was one character that was supposed to make an appearance, based on the book “Voyager” by Diana Gabaldon. The writers did not address the issue in the behind-the-scenes video, but may offer their clarification when the character returns.

Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) story is far from over, and the Aussie actor will return soon. The character will be in Jamaica, which is where Jamie and Claire are headed too. Lord John Grey was supposed to meet Claire onboard the British Man of War, but that part has been skipped.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lucy in tears
'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car