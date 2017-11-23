'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped

A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander."

A common theme in “Outlander” season 3, which some astute fans have been able to spot, has been rabbits. In a new behind the scenes video the producers have confirmed this theme, and explained its significance in the storytelling. Meanwhile a major character has been skipped in the voyage so far, but is expected to make a surprise appearance in Jamaica. The following article contains spoilers.

When a small rabbit hopped in front of the camera on the battlefield at Culloden there was a lot of curiosity about why the writers made this specific addition. Things got a little more interesting when baby Brianna got a stuffed rabbit as a toy to play with. In the episode “Heaven and Earth” there was that rabbit again in the form of a talisman.

In the behind the scenes video [see below], Co-Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts confirmed that the rabbit’s foot is a part of the theme this year, and it certainly has ties to Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

The rabbit’s foot in this instance may help remind the audience about Brianna. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) took on a motherly role with the new character Elias Pound (Albie Marber) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) continues to be father figure to Fergus (César Domboy). On top of this there are the pictures of Bree that help the character make her presence felt, even though she lives in a different time period.

While there was too much going on in this highly emotional episode there was one character that was supposed to make an appearance, based on the book “Voyager” by Diana Gabaldon. The writers did not address the issue in the behind-the-scenes video, but may offer their clarification when the character returns.

Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) story is far from over, and the Aussie actor will return soon. The character will be in Jamaica, which is where Jamie and Claire are headed too. Lord John Grey was supposed to meet Claire onboard the British Man of War, but that part has been skipped.

