'Outlander' season 3 episode 10: Jamie will move heaven and earth

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A preview video of “Outlander” season 3 episode 10 has been released online, teasing the plot and scenes. The fans last saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) sail away on the British ship, and now the TV series will show how Jamie (Sam Heughan) will react to this new problem.

The next episode will begin with Jamie’s perspective at the time the British Man of War starts to sail away. The preview video [see below] shows the anxious Scotsman approaching the captain of the ship about the problem, but he will be helpless to remedy the situation.

Jamie was not comfortable with his wife going onboard the plague infested British ship. Yet he conceded because he knew there was no way he could change Claire’s mind. Watching that ship sail away with his wife onboard is something that the Scotsman will not allow.

The captain of Artemis has already agreed to the demands of the British officer. In the next episode he will inform Jamie that his wife will be delivered to him safely in Jamaica. The preview video shows the Scotsman protesting against the decision, which will earn him some time behind bars on the ship.

Fergus (César Domboy) will visit Jamie on the ship when the latter is imprisoned. The Scotsman promises the young man his blessing to the marriage with Marsali (Lauren Lyle) if Fergus helps him escape.

Jamie’s request is a dangerous one because there’s nowhere to escape from the ship. Will the Scotsman stage a mutiny and take over the ship for his wife? The couple has reunited after two decades of longing and pain, and this pain is something either of them may not be interested in going through again.

This new separation may be a short one, and the two may get reunited soon. Then the adventure will continue, as Jamie and Claire try to find Young Ian (John Bell).

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

