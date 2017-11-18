'Outlander' season 3: Long journey before reaching the Caribbean

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes video about “Outlander” season 3 has been released online. The cast members and the producer tease what the fans can expect to see in the next half of the show this year. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

The journey to the Caribbean has already begun, but the fans will have to wait three episodes before they can see their favourite characters reach their destination, according to Co-Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts. In the video [see below] the producer said that there are three episodes from the time Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) left Scotland, till they reach Jamaica.

Young Ian (John Bell) has been kidnapped by some pirates, and Jamie and Claire are going after them to rescue the wee lad. Heughan said that this journey will become “very dramatic and surprising.”

Roberts said that the majority of the three episodes will be focussed on the journey. All the filming related to the journey and the scenes of Jamaica were done in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Just when we think we’ve seen it all...we’re thrust once again into a huge new adventure,” Co-Executive Producer Maril Davis said. This new adventure begins with Claire being forced to sail with the plague infested British ship, while Jamie has to follow them on the Artemis. Balfe said that this is a difficult time for the couple. The separation happened just at the time when they were having difficulties in their relationship.

The video also shows a few preview scenes of the events that are yet to unfold. One of the scenes is the Artemis firing at the British Man of War. Will Jamie take control of the ship and force the return of his wife?

Jamie and Claire will eventually be reunited, but Jamie’s actions will once again earn him the charge of high treason. The video shows the Scotsman being arrested and being taken away.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

