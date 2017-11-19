'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital

The "NCIS" cast 2017, which includes Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), will have a new episode titled "Ready or Not," which airs on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the US. It will feature Delilah (Margo Harshman) and Abby racing to get to the hospital in time due to the former's early labor pains.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Ready or Not,' which airs on Channel Ten in Australia and on CBS in the US.

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" season 15, episode 9 will show the team's Thanksgiving plans being put on hold for another important case. This time, they have to deal with an elusive international arms dealer in DC. Unfortunately, the suspect recently murdered an MI6 officer who also happened to be Sloane's close friend. Plus, Delilah's labor starts three weeks early and Abby will accompany her to the hospital. This episode was directed by Terrence O'Hara and written by Scott Williams.

'Ready or Not' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will grace this episode include Brian Kimmet (Hotel Security Official George Barbado), Donald Li (Clerk), Flor de Maria Chahua (Nurse), Andy Cohen (Dr Warren Cole), Henri Lubatti (Andre Yorka), Christine Horn (Doctor Felicia Serena), Dan Lauria (Emergency Room Guard Morgan Cade) and Rob Locke (Viktor Lopuchin). Max Bird-Rindell (M15 Officer Nigel Ford), Al Cornel (Metro P.D. Lieutenant Wilton Buck), Sarah Butler (Nicole) and Rob Locke (Viktor Lopuchin), will also appear in "Ready or Not." They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast including David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'Voices' and 'Double Down'

The episode before "Ready or Not" was "Voices," which aired on Nov. 14 in the US. It was written by Steven D. Binder and directed by Tony Wharmby. It featured McGee and Delilah's disagreement on whether they should find out their baby's gender immediately or keep it a secret much longer. They eventually found out that they are having a boy and a girl.

Plus, the body of a contractor that was suspected of corruption was discovered after a woman claimed that she heard voices pointing her in the direction of the victim. The NCIS team had to use the said woman to figure out what really happened. It turns out she also had a few secrets to keep.

"NCIS" 2017 airs on Channel Ten in Australia during Tuesdays at 8:30 pm. It airs in the US on CBS at 8-9 pm ET/PT, also on Tuesdays. After "Ready or Not," the episode titled "Double Down" will air on Dec. 12. Stay tuned for more updates about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team.