'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital

By @JanSSS8 on
NCIS star Margo Harshman
Margo Harshman, an American actress. Wikimedia Commons/Anthony Citrano

The "NCIS" cast 2017, which includes Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres) and Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), will have a new episode titled "Ready or Not," which airs on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the US. It will feature Delilah (Margo Harshman) and Abby racing to get to the hospital in time due to the former's early labor pains.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Ready or Not,' which airs on Channel Ten in Australia and on CBS in the US.

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS" season 15, episode 9 will show the team's Thanksgiving plans being put on hold for another important case. This time, they have to deal with an elusive international arms dealer in DC. Unfortunately, the suspect recently murdered an MI6 officer who also happened to be Sloane's close friend. Plus, Delilah's labor starts three weeks early and Abby will accompany her to the hospital. This episode was directed by Terrence O'Hara and written by Scott Williams.

'Ready or Not' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will grace this episode include Brian Kimmet (Hotel Security Official George Barbado), Donald Li (Clerk), Flor de Maria Chahua (Nurse), Andy Cohen (Dr Warren Cole), Henri Lubatti (Andre Yorka), Christine Horn (Doctor Felicia Serena), Dan Lauria (Emergency Room Guard Morgan Cade) and Rob Locke (Viktor Lopuchin). Max Bird-Rindell (M15 Officer Nigel Ford), Al Cornel (Metro P.D. Lieutenant Wilton Buck), Sarah Butler (Nicole) and Rob Locke (Viktor Lopuchin), will also appear in "Ready or Not." They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS" cast including David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves).

'NCIS' episodes: 'Voices' and 'Double Down'

The episode before "Ready or Not" was "Voices," which aired on Nov. 14 in the US. It was written by Steven D. Binder and directed by Tony Wharmby. It featured McGee and Delilah's disagreement on whether they should find out their baby's gender immediately or keep it a secret much longer. They eventually found out that they are having a boy and a girl.

Plus, the body of a contractor that was suspected of corruption was discovered after a woman claimed that she heard voices pointing her in the direction of the victim. The NCIS team had to use the said woman to figure out what really happened. It turns out she also had a few secrets to keep.

"NCIS" 2017 airs on Channel Ten in Australia during Tuesdays at 8:30 pm. It airs in the US on CBS at 8-9 pm ET/PT, also on Tuesdays. After "Ready or Not," the episode titled "Double Down" will air on Dec. 12. Stay tuned for more updates about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 ‘Pick Your Poison’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car