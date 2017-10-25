'NCIS' season 15 episode 5 spoilers: McGee's teen photo becomes a meme

Cast members (L-R) Michael Weatherly, Sean Murray and Pauley Perrette participate in a panel for CBS series NCIS during the CBS sessions at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 11, 2012.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or "NCIS" cast 2017, which include Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) and Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), will have an upcoming episode titled "Fake It 'Til You Make It," which airs on Tuesday in the US. It will show McGee's photo from his teenage years becoming a meme on the Internet.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Fake It 'Til You Make It,' which will air on Channel Ten in Australia and CBS in the US.

A press release from CBS states that "NCIS" season 15, episode 5 will feature an embarrassing photo of McGee as a teenager becoming a popular meme. Meanwhile, MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves' (Duane Henry) friend will get kidnapped. The NCIS team will find out that the primary suspect in the said kidnapping has disappeared with important and confidential military intel. Tom Wright directed this episode, which was written by David J. North.

'Fake It 'Til You Make It' stars

The guest stars that will appear in the latest "NCIS" episode are Paloma Rabinov (Sober Sally), Samaire Armstrong (Melissa Goodman), John Laughlin (Navy Captain Alan Redding), Ashley Jones (Nancy Douglas), Yolanda Snowball (Meeting Secretary), Ted Shackelford (Stewart) and Ryan Radis (Andrew Lewis). The rest of the members of the "NCIS" cast such as Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Brian Dietzen (Dr Jimmy Palmer) and David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), will also appear in "Fake It 'Til You Make It."

'NCIS' episodes

The episode prior to "Fake It 'Til You Make It," was "Skeleton Crew," which aired in the US on Oct. 17. It showed the introduction of forensic psychologist and NCIS Special Agent Sloane, who will be part of the team. She was transferred from California to the NCIS headquarters. Aside from their new team member, McGee and the crew also had to deal with a storm that shut down Washington, DC, knocking out the city's power. Plus, they also investigated the kidnapping of a sailor. Bishop and Torres had no choice but to go out to sea to track evidence. "Skeleton Crew" was directed by Rocky Carroll and written by Jennifer Corbett.

"NCIS 15" airs on Channel Ten every Tuesday at 8:30 pm in Australia. It also airs in the US on CBS in the US on Tuesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT. After "Fake It 'Til You Make It," "Trapped" will air in the US on Oct. 31, just in time for Halloween 2017 celebrations. Then, the "NCIS" episodes titled "Burden of Proof," "Voices" and "Ready or Not" will air on Nov. 7, 14 and 21, respectively.

