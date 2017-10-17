'NCIS' season 15 episode 4 spoilers: Special Agent Sloane joins 'NCIS' team

"NCIS" 2017, starring Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), Mark Harmon (NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Wilmer Valderrama (Nicholas "Nick" Torres), David McCallum (Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard), Jennifer Esposito (Alex Quinn) and Sean Murray (NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee), will have a new episode titled "Skeleton Crew," which airs in the US on Tuesday. It will feature "NCIS" Special Agent Sloane (Maria Bello) joining the team.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'NCIS' spoilers 2017. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Skeleton Crew,' which will air on CBS in the US and Channel Ten in Australia.

According to TV Guide, "NCIS" Season 15, episode 4, will show forensic psychologist and "NCIS" Special Agent Jacqueline Sloane being part of Gibbs' team. She'll join the crew as a terrible storm shuts down Washington, DC. Unfortunately, when the power is out in the city, a sailor will be kidnapped. It's up to Bishop and Torres to go out to sea and track evidence. "Skeleton Crew" was directed by "NCIS" cast member Rocky Carroll, who plays "NCIS" Director Leon Vance in the show. It was written by Jennifer Corbett.

'Skeleton Crew' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following stars that will appear in this episode as Megan Stier (Sarah), Kent Shocknek (Guy Ross) and Alexis Stier (Farrah). They will be joined by Gates McFadden (Constance Belmont) and Trevor Donovan (Thomas Buckner). The other "NCIS" cast members such as Duane Henry (MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves), Brian Dietzen (Dr Jimmy Palmer) and Emily Wickersham (NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), will also be seen in "Skeleton Crew."

'NCIS' episodes: 'Exit Strategy,' 'Fake It 'Til You Make It' and 'Trapped'

The episode before "Skeleton Crew" was "Exit Strategy," and it aired in the US on Oct. 10. It featured the mysterious disappearance of Torres' Metro Police Department partner Detective Miles Higgins (Travis Wester) while they were on a stakeout. The investigation led the team to uncover new evidence from an old murder. It was later revealed that Metro P.D. Detective Danny Sportelli (Jack Conley) was Higgins' killer as well as Landon Pottorf's kidnapper (Alexander Davis). As for Ducky, he was presented a new opportunity during his guest lecture series.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS 15) starts airing on Tuesday in Australia at 8:30 pm on Channel Ten. It airs on CBS in the US every Tuesday at 8-9 pm ET/PT. After "Skeleton Crew," "Fake It 'Til You Make It" and "Trapped" will air in the US on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, respectively.

Watch 'NCIS' videos below: