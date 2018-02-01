'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 14 'A New Dawn' spoilers

"NCIS New Orleans" starring Scott Bakula (NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride), CCH Pounder (Dr Loretta Wade), Vanessa Ferlito (FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio), Lucas Black (NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle) and Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the series titled "A New Dawn." It will air in the US on Feb. 6. The new episode will show Dr Wade assisting with Mayor Zahra Taylor's (Amanda Warren) electoral campaign, which coincides with Mardi Gras 2018.

Spoiler Alert: This article has 'NCIS New Orleans' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'A New Dawn.'

According to a press release from CBS, "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 14 will feature Wade getting busy with Mayor Taylor's special electoral campaign on Mardi Gras. Meanwhile, the rest of the NCIS NOLA team will check out the murder of a petty officer who helped a refugee family that was being recruited by terrorists. Michael Zinberg directed this episode, which was written by Greta Heinemann.

'A New Dawn' stars

The guest stars in this episode are Eyad Elbitar (Yossuf Abbas), Najla Said (Noora Saadi), Peter Rini (Congressman Vernon Butler), Elena Sanchez (CTI Erica Croft), Joey Vahedi (Sharif Saadi), Amanda Warren (Mayor Zahra Taylor), Jason Bayle (Arthur Little), Samantha Beaulieu (Officer Sullos), Mehdi Barakchian (Bowden Petro), Al-Jaleel Knox (Mason Harris) and Michael Mulheren (Ron Cook). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Tracy Brotherton (Registered Nurse), Calvin Williams (Mayoral Debate Supporter) and Mike Young (Crime Scene bystander), will join them. The rest of the members of the "NCIS New Orleans" cast including Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund) and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame), will be seen in "A New Dawn."

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes 2018

'Identity Crisis'

The NCIS NOLA episodes titled "Identity Crisis" and "Ties That Bind" were aired before "A New Dawn." "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 12, which was aired on Jan. 9, showed Sebastian taking the position of team leader when Pride was away. They dealt with a case involving one of Sebastian's classmates being accused of murdering his partner in business. Plus, the computer system back at the "NCIS New Orleans" headquarters got hacked by a very experienced hacker. Gordon C. Lonsdale directed this episode, which was written by Taylor Streitz.

'Ties That Bind'

"NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 13, which aired in the US on Jan. 23, featured Pride's team investigating another murder that involves a petty officer. They eventually found out that the petty officer also worked at a local nightclub. Meanwhile, Gregorio thought that he was involved in drugs. As for LaSalle, his father passed away and he also discovered that he is the executor of his dad's company and estate.

"NCIS New Orleans" airs Sunday nights on Network Ten in Australia. It also airs at 10-11 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays at CBS. Stay tuned for more NCIS NOLA spoilers.