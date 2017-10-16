'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gregorio gets spooked

The "NCIS New Orleans" Season 4 cast, including Vanessa Ferlito as FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, Lucas Black as NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle, CCH Pounder as Dr Loretta Wade and Scott Bakula as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride, will be featured in the new episode of the show titled "Dead Man Calling," which airs on Tuesday in the US. It’s about Gregorio getting spooked by a case that involves a recent séance, or a meeting where people attempt to contact the dead through a medium.

Spoiler Alert: This update has 'NCIS New Orleans' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen in 'Dead Man Calling.'

According to a CBS press release, "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 4 will feature a local medium and a séance that will be connected to a case that the NCIS NOLA team will work on. It involves the investigation of a copycat murder of an unsolved case from 150 years ago. It is believed to be the origin of a legendary New Orleans ghost story. Gregorio will be spooked because of it. "Dead Man Calling" was directed by Tony Wharmby and written by Christopher Silber.

'Dead Man Calling' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the stars that will appear in this episode and it includes William Schaff (Detective), Ricky Autiello (Whitman Edgar) and Donald M. Krause (New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Officer Norris - uncredited). They will be joined by Kathryn Campany ( Tessa Edgar Prescott), Will Brill (Otis), Edward Watts (Tate Prescott), Brian Distance (Uniformed Cop) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Scary Mary). The other members of the cast of "NCIS New Orleans" such as Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame), Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy) and Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund), will also be seen in "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 4.

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes: 'The Asset' and 'Viral'

"Dead Man Calling" comes after the episode "The Asset," which aired in the US on Oct. 10. It showed the NCIS NOLA team joining forces with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Isler (Derek Webster) after the disappearance of a Russian operative with information about sleeper agents. Gregorio also teamed up with former sleeper agent Eva Azarova (Cassidy Freeman) to help solve the case.

After "Dead Man Calling," the episode titled "Viral" will air in the US on Oct. 24. "NCIS New Orleans" airs in Australia on Network Ten every Sunday at 9:40 pm. In the US, it airs every Tuesday at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Watch the 'NCIS New Orleans' video below: