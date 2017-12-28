'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 'Monster' spoilers: Percy reconnects with the past

Actress Shalita Grant arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., February 11, 2017. Grant plays the character of Special Agent Sonja Percy in the CBS series "NCIS New Orleans."

Actress Shalita Grant arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., February 11, 2017. Grant plays the character of Special Agent Sonja Percy in the CBS series "NCIS New Orleans." Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"NCIS New Orleans" cast, including Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy), Scott Bakula (NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride), Vanessa Ferlito (FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio) and Lucas Black (NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the series titled "Monster." It will air in the US on Jan. 2, 2018. It’s about Percy taking a walk down memory lane and reconnecting with an old colleague.

Spoiler Alert: This article has 'NCIS New Orleans' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen in 'Monster.'

A CBS press release reports that "NCIS New Orleans" season 4, episode 11 will show Percy reconnecting with Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor), her old partner from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This will happen after she and the team deal with a deadly armed robbery as well as a high-speed car chase. The said incident is connected to an undercover operation of the ATF. Rob Greenlea directed this episode, which was written by Christopher Silber.

'Monster' stars

Oliver Keller (Marcus Tyrell), Matt Servitto (NOPD Captain Estes), Ele Bardha (Hugo James Smith), Dylan Kenin (Willard Kurtz) and Havilah Malone (Officer Mary Crane) will appear in this episode as guest stars. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Kate Abbruzzese (Claire Kurtz), Mike Young (FBI Agent Baker) and Amy Rutberg (Megan Sutter) will also be seen in "Monster." They will be joined by the rest of the "NCIS New Orleans" cast such as CCH Pounder (Dr Loretta Wade), Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund) and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Patton Plame).

'NCIS New Orleans' episodes: 'Mirror, Mirror' and 'Identity Crisis'

"NCIS New Orleans" season 4 episode 10 titled "Mirror, Mirror" comes before "Monster" and it was aired in the US on Dec. 12. It featured Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field) telling Pride that Douglas Hamilton (Steven Weber) is planning to get out of jail by making a deal. This led to Pride and his crew going over the Clearwater case to squash Hamilton's bargaining chip as well as find his mysterious partner in crime. This episode was directed by Geary McLeod and written by Lynne E. Litt and Brad Kern. After "Mirror, Mirror" and "Monster," the episode titled "Identity Crisis" will air on Jan. 9, 2018 in the US.

"NCIS New Orleans" airs on Sundays at 9:40 pm in Australia on Network Ten. It airs every Tuesday in the US on CBS from 10-11 pm ET/PT.