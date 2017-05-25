iOS 10.3 Jailbreak news: Exploits try to fill in with no promise, Apple ready for threats

Apple iOS 10
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering for Apple Inc., announces that the company's Siri assistant for iOS will be opened for developers at the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. Reuters/Stephen Lam

Apple has already released iOS 10.3.2 and yet there are still no signs of an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak. Recall that Pangu has been ranting about having working Apple crack before the Cupertino company released their latest mobile operating system. So far, nothing has come out. 

Apple, aware of the jailbreaking intentions of hackers aching to break the iOS code, are waiting on the challenges ahead. So far, the Cupertino company has had a good batting average against iOS jailbreakers, most of which have gone down one by one as mentioned in a previous post.

The last one which came close to being an iOS 10 jailbreak came from Lucas Todesco. It was somehow compromised since his crack worked only on devices prior to the iPhone 7 series. From there, the Italian hacker announced he was exiting from the Apple cracking game, an indication that Apple has been successfully thwarting all attempts thus far. 

Pangu is on the clock though no sign of an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak has been seen. As reported by 9 to 5 Mac, it has been well over a week since iOS 10.3.2 came out. With nothing to show, some are already under the impression that the Chinese hacking group will once again disappoint and opt not to release their showcased hack to the public.

That cloud of uncertainty thus leaves most wondering if there would ever be someone who can come up with a working iOS 10 jailbreak. There are unreliable sources on the web who claim to have a working crack those these come with potential threats such as malware. 

Apple’s iOS is far from perfect as proven in the past by security experts. Some have exposed the vulnerabilities which raise questions on how jailbreakers have failed to take advantage of them. 

One security expert, in particular, is Adam Donenfeld. He had a kernel privilege escalation exploit which was eventually sent to Apple. The Cupertino company has reportedly patched that up though Donenfeld mentioned he would be releasing another one this summer.

The thing about Donenfeld is that these are exploits and not actual iOS jailbreaks some are looking for. The good news is that he is willing to work with jailbreakers, offering his exploit discoveries in what could lead to a functional iOS 10 jailbreaking tool. 

Pangu, TaiG or even Todesco may want to take Donfeld on his offer with Apple keeping tabs. The dawn of iOS jailbreaking has hit a big snag so a new alliance of minds could offer new hope for the Apple Jailbreaking community.
 

