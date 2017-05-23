iOS 10.3 Jailbreak news: Apple's battle with hackers may inadvertently haunt them in the end

Apple iOS 10
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering for Apple Inc., announces that the company's Siri assistant for iOS will be opened for developers at the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. Reuters/Stephen Lam

Apple has so far thwarted all attempts to crack iOS 10 and the road ahead indicates it will stay that way. It may only be a matter of time before iOS 11 comes out, a milestone of sorts for the buggy iOS 10 which has weathered all possible cracks. 

Lucas Todesco did come up with his share of iOS 10 jailbreaks though they were short-lived. Apple has been on its feet patching up their operating system even if the hacks were far from 100-percent. 

Todesco has given up on the iOS jailbreak game with Pangu on the clock. As reported in a previous post, the Chinese hacking group reportedly has an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak ready though the Apple jailbreaking community is far from convinced it will be released.

Pangu, seen now more as a mature security company, has a history of showing off their iOS jailbreak and then not releasing it. A clear example is the iOS 10 jailbreak that they showcased before the Cupertino company rolled out the iOS 10 series. The same scenario is more likely to follow. 

Whether there is one coming out from Pangu or some other hacking group remains to be seen. Either way, Apple is ready for the challenge. But is it an initiative that will work for or against the iPhone maker?

It is a given that the Apple Jailbreaking Community is huge and some of them actually look forward to an iOS jailbreak. The reason behind turning to an iOS jailbreak is to obtain more freedom in terms of customizations while some do it for tweaked apps which are banned from iTunes. 

The repercussions of such would fall into the hands of the iPhone owner though they could easily remedy that with a reset to the default settings. As far as the iPhone is concerned, would a solid device which can no longer be jailbroken still be a good buy?

It may be a petty swipe on why one would buy an iPhone though it could affect sales. Compared to Android which can be likewise hacked, Apple’s mobile device comes with harder barriers to break down. 

The absence of an iOS jailbreak could be a factor though the impact is not likely to be significant. Most are still leaning on seeing a new device, something reserved for the much-anticipated iPhone 8. If no sales improvements are seen once it comes out, only then can one figure out just how many folks want an iPhone and the iOS jailbreak that comes along with it.
 

