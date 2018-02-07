'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Junior, Tani go undercover

Meaghan Rath
Meaghan Rath of "Being Human" at Wizard World Toronto 2012. Wikimedia Commons/Tony Shek

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams),  Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Chi McBride (Lou Grover) and  Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), will have an upcoming episode titled "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae' (Only the Stars of Heaven Know Where Pae Is)." It airs in the US on March 2. It will show Junior and Tani going undercover as prospective parents to infiltrate a private school. 

Spoiler alert: This update has more 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae.'

According to a CBS press release, "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 16 will show Tani and Junior pretending to be prospective parents to get inside a private school. They need to investigate the murder of the headmaster there. Meanwhile, Adam's life will be in danger when he is held captive and forced to produce a lot of money for his release. Jerry Levine directed this episode, while Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove wrote it. 

'O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae' stars

Dezmond Gilla (Head Cartel Guy), Robyn Lively (Helen Meech), Robert William Campbell (Jared Barton), Cathy Roberts (Wife #2), Sara Lea Davis (Wife #1), Camille Perry (Barton Daughter), Phillip Kleshick (Husband #1) and Clyde Yasuhara (Lee), will be the guest stars in "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae." The other "Hawaii Five 0" cast will join them, including  Taylor Wily (Kamekona) and Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha). Plus, watch out for H50 recurring cast members Christine Ko (Jessie Nomura), Vincent Pastore (Vito), Aaron Yoo (Hideki Tashiro) and Andrew Lawrence (Eric Russo), who will also appear in this episode. 

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes

The episode before "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae' was "He Puko'a Kani 'Aina (A Coral Reef Strengthens Out into Land)" and it aired in the US on Feb. 2. It featured Danny and McGarrett investigating the murder of a private detective. His client was killed in the same manner. Meanwhile, Adam sent Jessie on a dangerous mission that proved to have disastrous consequences. Plus, Danny's uncle Vito, visited town to help him and McGarrett jumpstart their restaurant. 

"Hawaii Five 0" episodes air on the TEN Channel in Australia on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm AEDT. In the US, it airs from 9-10 pm ET/PT every Friday on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and "Hawaii Five-0" spoilers. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car