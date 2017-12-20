'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Five-0 vs Organised crime

By @JanSSS8 on
Hawaii Five-O stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan RTR2GTOV
Co-stars of Hawaii Five-O Alex O'Loughlin (L) and Scott Caan answer questions during the CBS, Showtime and the CW Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 28, 2010. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Chi McBride (Lou Grover) and Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), will have an upcoming episode titled "Ka hopu nui 'ana (The Round Up)." It will air on Jan. 5 in the US. The upcoming episode of H50 will show Steve and company dealing with organised crime as well as the murder of an agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'Ka hopu nui 'ana.'

A CBS press release states that "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 12 will show Steve's team dealing with the death of an FBI agent. He was killed while working on cracking down organised crime in the area. In order to locate the person responsible for his death, Steve will round up gang-related criminals on the island. Plus, he will also ask Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale) to form a new division in Five-0 that will specifically deal with organised crime. Eagle Egilsson directed this episode which was written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove.

'Ka hopu nui 'ana' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Jon Chaffin (Damien Bautista) and Gonzalo Menendez (Agent McNeal) will be the guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by other actors and actresses such as Kip Pardue (Agent Fischer), Alexandra Hasenbank (Laura Fischer), Nelson Omandam (Officer Ojoa), Guy Orogo (HPD Lieutenant), Marcelo Palacios (Hector Garcia), Merlinda Garma (Assistant), Bill Maeda (Bodyguard) and Lanny Joon (Brandon Kenzo). As for the rest of the "Hawaii Five 0" cast, watch out for appearances by Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha), Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) and Michelle Krusiec (Michelle Shioma). 

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes recap: 'I Ka Wa Ma Mua, I Ka Wa Ma Hope' and 'Oni Kalalea Ke Ku A Ka La'au Loa'

The H50 episodes before "Ka hopu nui 'ana (The Round Up)" were "I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope (The Future is in the Past)" and "Oni Kalalea Ke Ku A Ka La'au Loa" (A Tall Tree Stands Above the Others). Both episodes were aired back-to-back on Dec. 15. "I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope" was directed by Peter Weller and written by Zoe Robyn. It showed Danny getting shot while being quarantined with the team at the hospital. While he was unconscious, Danny dreamed of a future that includes Kono (Grace Park) and Adam having a child, Tani being the new leader of Five-0 and Charlie (Zach Sulzbach) becoming a member of the Honolulu Police Department. 

"Oni Kalalea Ke Ku A Ka La'au Loa" was directed by Tara Miele and written by Rob Hanning. It featured Danny telling Charlie a bedtime story on Christmas Eve about injured veterans assisting the Five-0 task force. Plus, Junior became an official member of Five-0. Elsewhere, Steve was privy to the aftermath of a robbery that involved the thieves dressing up as Santa Claus. 

"Hawaii Five 0" TV series regularly airs in Australia on the TEN Channel at 9:30 pm  every Wednesday. The show also airs in the US on CBS every Friday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. 

'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Five-0 vs Organised crime
