'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Grover admits considering suicide

By @JanSSS8 on
Hawaii Five 0 star Chi McBride
Actor Chi McBride. Modificated from original photo. Wikimedia Commons/Kristin Dos Santos

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) and Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), will have a new episode titled "O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia (What is Gone is Gone)." It will air on Jan. 12 and it features the team dealing with a man who wants to commit suicide. Because of this, Grover will admit to feeling the same years ago.

Spoiler alert: This update has more 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia.'

"Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 13 will feature the team trying to help a man who was accused of killing his wife. Unfortunately, he will threaten to commit suicide. This forces Grover to come out and admit that he once felt the need to end his life too. According to a CBS press release, Chi McBride will appear in a public service announcement (PSA) for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the end of "O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia." Roderick Davis directed this episode, which was written by Sean O'Reilly.

'O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia' stars

Devon Sawa (Brad Woodward), Kate Tobia (Tracy Woodward), Quinton Ray (10 Year Old Will Grover), Stephanie Anne Lewis (Therapist Voice), J. Downing (John Lefotu), Kenric Green (Detective Keegan), Aaron Yoo (Hideki Tashiro), Renata Guarana (Clara Molina) and Darah Dung (Driver #2) will appear as guest stars of the upcoming H50 episode. They will be joined by the other "Hawaii Five 0" cast members such as Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela), Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Michelle Hurd (Renee Grover) and Chosen Jacobs (Will Grover).

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'Ka Hopu Nui 'Ana' and 'Na Keiki A Kalaihaohia' 

The episode before "O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia" is "Ka Hopu Nui 'Ana (The Round Up)." It will air on Friday in the US. It will feature McGarrett asking Adam to form a new division in Five-0 that deals with organised crime. The team will also try to find the killer of an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who was trying to crack down organised crime in the island. 

"Hawaii Five 0" airs at 9:30 pm every Wednesday in Australia on the TEN Channel. The TV series also airs every Friday at 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS in the US. 

