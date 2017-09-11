'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Carly decides to tell the truth

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Laura Wright (Carly), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Chad Duell (Michael), Maura West (Ava), Michael Easton (Finn), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Michelle Stafford (Nina), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Finola Hughes (Anna), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will star in new episodes of the soap opera for the second week of September. Scenes to watch out for include Sonny and Griffin's heart-to-heart conversation, Carly's decision to finally tell Michael the truth and Franco revealing his real intentions.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the ABC Daytime soap.

'General Hospital' episodes from Sept. 11-15 (Monday to Friday)

TV Guide reports that on Monday's episode of GH, Sonny will have a heart-to-heart talk with Griffin. Meanwhile, Lulu will have good reason to celebrate. As for Carly, she'll keep vigil while Sam will feel threatened. Elsewhere, Franco will remain fixated on something.

Carly decides to tell Michael the truth

On Tuesday, Sam and Alexis will have a tender moment. Meanwhile, Ava will have a new ally on her team. Plus, Carly will finally decide to tell Michael the truth. Wednesday's episode will show Anna depending on Finn to help her out. Michael will also defend Nelle as Sonny tries to protect his loved ones.

On Thursday, Griffin will confront his feelings. Meanwhile, Valentin will be honest with Nina, which will thoroughly surprise her. Maxie will also eye a second chance for her at Crimson. Friday's episode will feature Anna getting more desperate and using any means necessary to get what she wants. Plus, Franco will reveal his true intentions while Alexis will console Monica.

'General Hospital' recaps

The GH episodes last week showed Amy (Risa Dorken) telling Nathan (Ryan Paevey) some bad news. Meanwhile, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) brought Scout to the park and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gave Griffin some much-needed advice. Finn was also disappointed when he received some unexpected information. Plus, Valentin found himself in an ideal situation to help someone in need. As for Kiki (Hayley Erin), she received a surprise invitation.

"General Hospital" airs at 2 pm in the US on the ABC Daytime network during weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York.