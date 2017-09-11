'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Carly decides to tell the truth

By @JanSSS8 on
IN PHOTO: Actress Laura Wright arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012.
Actress Laura Wright arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. Reuters/Gus Ruelas

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Laura Wright (Carly), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Chad Duell (Michael), Maura West (Ava), Michael Easton (Finn), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Michelle Stafford (Nina), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Finola Hughes (Anna), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will star in new episodes of the soap opera for the second week of September. Scenes to watch out for include Sonny and Griffin's heart-to-heart conversation, Carly's decision to finally tell Michael the truth and Franco revealing his real intentions.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the ABC Daytime soap.

'General Hospital' episodes from Sept. 11-15 (Monday to Friday)

TV Guide reports that on Monday's episode of GH, Sonny will have a heart-to-heart talk with Griffin. Meanwhile, Lulu will have good reason to celebrate. As for Carly, she'll keep vigil while Sam will feel threatened. Elsewhere, Franco will remain fixated on something.

Carly decides to tell Michael the truth

On Tuesday, Sam and Alexis will have a tender moment. Meanwhile, Ava will have a new ally on her team. Plus, Carly will finally decide to tell Michael the truth. Wednesday's episode will show Anna depending on Finn to help her out. Michael will also defend Nelle as Sonny tries to protect his loved ones.

On Thursday, Griffin will confront his feelings. Meanwhile, Valentin will be honest with Nina, which will thoroughly surprise her. Maxie will also eye a second chance for her at Crimson. Friday's episode will feature Anna getting more desperate and using any means necessary to get what she wants. Plus, Franco will reveal his true intentions while Alexis will console Monica.

'General Hospital' recaps

The GH episodes last week showed Amy (Risa Dorken) telling Nathan (Ryan Paevey) some bad news. Meanwhile, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) brought Scout to the park and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gave Griffin some much-needed advice. Finn was also disappointed when he received some unexpected information. Plus, Valentin found himself in an ideal situation to help someone in need. As for Kiki (Hayley Erin), she received a surprise invitation.

"General Hospital" airs at 2 pm in the US on the ABC Daytime network during weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York.

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill took lightsaber classes
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car