'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 22-25: Franco asks a favour from Ava

Maura West poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "General Hospital" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Serena Baldwin (Carly), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Wally Kurth (Ned), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte), Chad Duell (Michael) and William deVry (Julian), will star in the new episodes of the long-running soap opera for the fourth week of August. Some of the scenes that they will be featured in include Franco asking Ava for a favour, Scott clashing with Julian and Ned making a deal with Michael.

ABC Daytime's 'General Hospital' episodes from Aug. 22-25 (Tuesday to Friday)

According to Soaps.sheknows, the GH episode on Monday was pre-empted. An episode that was aired on July 25 was shown instead and it featured Sam shooting Sonny (Maurice Benard). On Tuesday's episode, Sam will make a crucial decision. As for Franco, he'll ask Ava for a huge favour. Meanwhile, Carly and Alexis will find common ground.

Carly receives shocking news

Wednesday's episode will show Ned pressuring Alexis about something. Meanwhile, Liz will find Franco's painting very intriguing. Plus, Carly will receive some news that will prove to be shocking. On Thursday, Finn will ask for Anna's help. Elsewhere, Julian and Scott will clash and Nina will find Charlotte's story moving. Friday's episode will feature Ned making an important agreement with Michael. As for Griffin, he will rush in to defend Ava. Plus, the judge will reach a verdict in the trial of Julian.

'General Hospital' recaps

The episodes last week (Aug. 14-18) featured a lot of shocking scenes which include Hayden's disappearance on her wedding day with Finn (Michael Easton) and Monica's (Leslie Charleson) day going from bad to worse. Aside from this, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) also received a lead on Sonny's shooting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Carly also suspected that Sam and Jason (Billy Miller) were keeping a juicy secret. Meanwhile, Dante interrogated Nelle (Chloe Lanier). As for Griffin, he ended up surprising Ava. Plus, Oscar (Garren Stitt) had a date with Joss (Eden McCoy).

Obrecht's mistake

Wednesday's episode (Aug. 16) showed Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) making a mistake as she goes about her plan to seek revenge against Finn and Hayden. Elsewhere, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) reminisced while Ava thought of a life without scars. Meanwhile, Liz had no choice but to put her life on pause. On Thursday, Finn discovered that Obrecht was the one that drove Hayden away. As for Anna (Finola Hughes), she received a surprise while Felicia's (Kristina Wagner) curiosity increased. On Friday, Kiki (Hayley Erin) gave Franco a piece of advice for his future. Plus, Ava got lost in her own fantasy world while Anna asked for a favour from someone.

"General Hospital" airs on ABC Daytime in the US during weekdays at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

