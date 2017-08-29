'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1: Ava helps Griffin

By @JanSSS8 on
Maura West
Maura West poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "General Hospital" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Kelly Monaco (Sam), Billy Miller (Jason), Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Wally Kurth (Ned), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Risa Dorken (Amy), Ryan Paevey (Nathan), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Maura West (Ava), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Chad Duell (Michael), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Michael Easton (Finn) and Finola Hughes (Anna), will star in upcoming episodes of the soap opera for the fifth week of August. Some scenes that you will see them in include Sam confiding in Jason, Ava assisting Griffin with a difficult task and Alexis confessing her real feelings. 

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the long-running ABC soap opera.

'General Hospital' episodes from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 (Tuesday to Friday)

TV Guide reports that the GH episode on Tuesday will show Sam opening up to Jason. Meanwhile, Felicia will discover a secret about Nelle's past. As for Ned, he will execute his big move. Plus, Sonny will call a big meeting. Elsewhere, Amy and Nathan have a close call. Wednesday's episode will feature Sonny and Sam assisting Jason. As for Valentin, he will surprise Nina. Meanwhile, Maxie will be confused about what's really going on with Amy and Nathan. 

Griffin is assisted by Ava

On Thursday, Ava will help out Griffin with a difficult job. Elsewhere, Nelle will be suspected of something. Dante will also interrogate Sonny about something. Friday's episode will show Michael reassuring Nelle and Alexis revealing her real feelings. Meanwhile, Finn and Anna will question Raymond. 

'General Hospital' recaps

The episode on Monday showed Valerie (Brytni Sarpy) helping Kristina out with her love life. Ava also fantasised about Griffin and Alexis had a talk with both Carly and Sonny. Meanwhile, Franco moved in with Liz. However, he couldn't help but check out the mysterious photos from the past. As for Sonny, he shared his plans with Jason. Plus, Griffin confessed his feelings for Ava and Jake (Hudson West) got curious about Franco's (Roger Howarth) works of art.

Last week, we also saw Franco asking Ava for a favour and Carly (Laura Wright) getting some shocking news. Sam also had to make a difficult but necessary decision. As for Alexis and Carly, they both found common ground. Elsewhere, the judge assigned to Julian's (William deVry) trial finally reached a verdict. 

"General Hospital" airs in the US at at 2 pm on ABC Daytime during weekdays. Stay tuned for additional GH spoilers about your favourite residents from Port Charles in the coming weeks. 

