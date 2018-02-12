'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set nears completion

New pictures of the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have surfaced online. The pictures are from Titanic Studios, where the King’s Landing set is nearing completion. Reports suggest that some major action sequences have been planned at this location.

New additions to the massive production set of King’s Landing are two towers, according to a report by Watchers on the Wall. The twin towers were reportedly built on the ground and then placed on the set using cranes. They will be seen on the either sides of the city gate.

The report notes that the actors will be interacting with this set extensively on the show in season 8. According to a previous report by Watchers on the Wall, this set will see some interesting scenes later on. The following segment of the article contains spoilers.

King’s Landing will finally come under attack in the final season of the show. This is why the producers are constructing the actual sets this time around, rather than relying on computer graphics.

According to the report, the city will be attacked by dragon(s). The whole city will be burnt to the ground, something which has already been foreshadowed in the visions of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). That is why the set at Titanic Studios is so massive, showing different sections of the city that will all be burned down.

It is not clear whose dragon will be involved in the attack. Daenerys has so far refrained from attacking the city directly to save lives. The other possibility is the Night King will march south with his army after defeating Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and then use the zombie Viserion to burn the city, just like how it destroyed the Wall.

Previous leaks have revealed that Jon Snow will travel to meet Cersei. Will the queen have the King in the North killed, and earn Daenerys’ wrath?