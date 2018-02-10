'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Cersei's new costume and more

New pictures from the production sets of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have surfaced online. The pictures reveal the new costume of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and also tease an unexpected meeting of the queen with a major character on the show. The following article contains spoilers.

Pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall, show Cersei’s new costume is broadly similar to the one she wore in season 7, with some modifications. There are gold coloured metallic shoulder pads that have been added to the black gown, and she will also wear a long gold chain with a medallion.

The report notes that Cersei is battle-ready in this new attire, even though she will not be leading any of her troops in the actual battle. Headey was joined by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Gregor Clegane) on the filming set. The Mountain and the other guards will protect the queen, while she meets with an important guest.

The war against the Night King may not go so well in the North. The pictures show a weary Jon Snow (Kit Harington) meeting with Cersei again, presumably to seek her help no matter what the cost.

The King in the North had previously refused to extend the truce during the eventual war between Cersei and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Now, the long, unkempt beard of Jon Snow suggests that they will face heavy losses in the war in the north, and will be in a desperate situation, which may force him to change his mind.

Will Cersei listen to reason or will she continue to be guided by selfish motives? Jon Snow ran the risk of being executed when he met with Daenerys, but this time the risk may prove to be fatal.

Since David Nutter is on the set, the meeting between Jon Snow and Cersei will take place in episode 1, 2 or 4, which are the three episodes that Nutter is directing this time around. The report suggests that the meeting will probably take place in episode 4.