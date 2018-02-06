'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jon Snow heading to familiar city

There is a reason why the producers have asked stars of “Game of Thrones” season 8 not to post pictures or reveal details about where they are filming. Such information is usually enough to guess the plot of the show, and this is exactly what happened when one of the cast members was spotted in an unexpected filming location. The following article contains spoilers.

The production crew has been busy getting the sets ready at Dubrovnik, Croatia in the past few days. Scenes related to King’s Landing have been filmed here previously. According to a report by WinterisComing, cast member Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was spotted in the city.

Harington has already filmed scenes in Northern Ireland and Iceland, locations that have been used previously to depict Winterfell and areas beyond the Wall respectively. So, his presence there is understandable. But, what is the actor doing in Dubrovnik?

There are two possibilities in which Jon Snow will head back to King’s Landing. One is that the war against the Night King will go badly for his people and he will desperately need the alliance with Cersei (Lena Headey), and the other possibility is that the Lannisters will defeat the Starks and take the King in the North captive.

Given the recent leaks about the show, it seems more likely that Jon Snow will find himself in the dungeons of King’s Landing in the next season. Such a bleak scenario seems plausible because Emilia Clarke (Danerys Targaryen) did not accompany Harington in Dubrovnik this year.

If Cersei were to capture Jon Snow, it may look good for her on the surface, but things don’t look good for the realm in the fight against the Army of the Dead. “Game of Thrones” season 8 is the final chapter of the long running show, and the fate of Westeros will be determined on the TV series in this season.