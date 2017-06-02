Finding the next Jamie Fraser: 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan supports Scotland youth interested in acting

Sam Heughan may have become a big star thanks to “Outlander,” but the actor remains grounded, offering his fame to help young people in Scotland interested in acting and theatre. It was on the stage where Heughan developed his acting skills, and he has now lent support to a campaign for the National Festival of Youth Theatre.

Youth Theatre Arts Scotland is a Scottish charity that brings together young people across Scotland to events that help them learn new skills, improve their confidence and realise their potential. The organisation will stage the National Festival of Youth Theatre (NFYT) for the first time in Ayr on the west coast of Scotland. Around 150 young people will camp together for three days, take part in artistic workshops and perform on the Gaiety Theatre stage. NFYT will be the largest gathering of youth theatres in the UK.

According to a press release, the charity organisation believes that the next Sam Heughan can come from anywhere in Scotland. Young boys and girls from across the country are hoping to achieve their dreams by showcasing their acting talents at this event. They are expected to learn new tricks and useful skills of the trade.

The charity has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help keep the price of these events low. It are seeking to raise £20,000 (about AU$34,846.40) throughout the campaign. As of writing, it has already managed to raise £9,752 (about AU$16,991.10).

“Youth Theatre is for everyone; it’s about a community, it’s about being supported by your peer group. You learn skills, not just acting but all the other sides needed for working in TV, film and the theatre industry. Youth theatres are a gateway to greater career prospects. I know if we get young people involved, it’s going to pay dividends in the future. Youth theatre gave me the confidence, skills and the contacts to begin my journey into acting and I'd like to help other talented young Scots to do this,” Heughan said in a statement.

People who #PlayaLeadRole in making donations to the charity can expect some special rewards. The rewards include a holiday to a 13th century castle. “Outlander” fans will especially be excited about a personalised reading of Robert Burn’s “Red, Red Rose” by Heughan himself. There are also a limited edition signed art prints on offer as part of the gifts to the donors of the Kickstarter campaign.

