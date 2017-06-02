Finding the next Jamie Fraser: 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan supports Scotland youth interested in acting

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan at the Chrysalis, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh. Thu 17 November 2016 Andy Catlin

Sam Heughan may have become a big star thanks to “Outlander,” but the actor remains grounded, offering his fame to help young people in Scotland  interested in acting and theatre. It was on the stage where Heughan developed his acting skills, and he has now lent support to a campaign for the National Festival of Youth Theatre.

Youth Theatre Arts Scotland is a Scottish charity that brings together young people across Scotland to events that help them learn new skills, improve their confidence and realise their potential. The organisation will stage the National Festival of Youth Theatre (NFYT) for the first time in Ayr on the west coast of Scotland. Around 150 young people will camp together for three days, take part in artistic workshops and perform on the Gaiety Theatre stage. NFYT will be the largest gathering of youth theatres in the UK.

According to a press release, the charity organisation believes that the next Sam Heughan can come from anywhere in Scotland. Young boys and girls from across the country are hoping to achieve their dreams by showcasing their acting talents at this event. They are expected to learn new tricks and useful skills of the trade.

The charity has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help keep the price of these events low. It are seeking to raise £20,000 (about AU$34,846.40) throughout the campaign. As of writing, it has already managed to raise £9,752 (about AU$16,991.10).

“Youth Theatre is for everyone; it’s about a community, it’s about being supported by your peer group. You learn skills, not just acting but all the other sides needed for working in TV, film and the theatre industry. Youth theatres are a gateway to greater career prospects. I know if we get young people involved, it’s going to pay dividends in the future. Youth theatre gave me the confidence, skills and the contacts to begin my journey into acting and I&#39;d like to help other talented young Scots to do this,” Heughan said in a statement.

People who #PlayaLeadRole in making donations to the charity can expect some special rewards. The rewards include a holiday to a 13th century castle. “Outlander” fans will especially be excited about a personalised reading of Robert Burn’s “Red, Red Rose” by Heughan himself. There are also a limited edition signed art prints on offer as part of the gifts to the donors of the Kickstarter campaign.

In case you missed it:

In a recent interview, Diana Gabaldon teased details about how the plot of “Outlander” prequel book will focus on Jamie’s parents falling in love. (Read more: Diana Gabaldon teases 'Outlander' prequel novel)

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car