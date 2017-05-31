'Outlander' season 3: Caitriona Balfe shares picture from night shoot; Huge impact of show on peoples' lives

Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Night shoots continue for “Outlander” season 3 in South Africa. Despite the associated challenges, the cast and crew are enduring it with their characteristic charm. Caitriona Balfe has shared a new picture from the set, teasing the beautiful scenery of the country in which they are filming.

Balfe didn’t say much about the picture, but teased that it was a view from her “Green Room.” She confirmed that they are still doing night shoots, which is very exhausting for the cast and crew. Both Balfe and Sam Heughan (Jamie) previously joked about the hard work this kind of filming entails.

All the hard work the team is putting in is well worth the effort. The show not only brings joy to the fans of the book series for bringing the characters to life, but it is also having a real impact on building up the economy of Scotland and has also helped change the lives of many.

In a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, author Diana Gabaldon gave her fans an idea about just how big an impact her work is having on people. When she was doing a talk at the Wigtown Literary Festival a farmer apparently turned up to say hello along with his goats. He wanted to thank the author because his whole farm was saved thanks to the money he earned by renting out his goats for the show.

Gabaldon went on to reveal how the language consultant Adhamh O Broin  told her the show was helping regenerate the Gaelic language. He also told her that a weaving factory in the Borders was going to close down, but the orders for tartan for the TV series helped save it from bankruptcy.

The author’s husband rightly remarked that the “Outlander” series has “elevated the Scottish economy, saved the woollen industry and regenerated the Gaelic language.” For Gabaldon, she said the effect her work was having on the lives of people blows her mind every time.

Green Room view ... #nightshoots

A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Instagram

"Outlander" season 3 production is expected to wrap up soon. Cast member Sam Heughan has confirmed that filming is "almost finished."

Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Tony Parker not ready to retire, looks forward to 2017-18 season
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
