'Outlander' season 3: Caitriona Balfe shares picture from night shoot; Huge impact of show on peoples' lives

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Night shoots continue for “Outlander” season 3 in South Africa. Despite the associated challenges, the cast and crew are enduring it with their characteristic charm. Caitriona Balfe has shared a new picture from the set, teasing the beautiful scenery of the country in which they are filming.

Balfe didn’t say much about the picture, but teased that it was a view from her “Green Room.” She confirmed that they are still doing night shoots, which is very exhausting for the cast and crew. Both Balfe and Sam Heughan (Jamie) previously joked about the hard work this kind of filming entails.

All the hard work the team is putting in is well worth the effort. The show not only brings joy to the fans of the book series for bringing the characters to life, but it is also having a real impact on building up the economy of Scotland and has also helped change the lives of many.

In a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, author Diana Gabaldon gave her fans an idea about just how big an impact her work is having on people. When she was doing a talk at the Wigtown Literary Festival a farmer apparently turned up to say hello along with his goats. He wanted to thank the author because his whole farm was saved thanks to the money he earned by renting out his goats for the show.

Gabaldon went on to reveal how the language consultant Adhamh O Broin told her the show was helping regenerate the Gaelic language. He also told her that a weaving factory in the Borders was going to close down, but the orders for tartan for the TV series helped save it from bankruptcy.

The author’s husband rightly remarked that the “Outlander” series has “elevated the Scottish economy, saved the woollen industry and regenerated the Gaelic language.” For Gabaldon, she said the effect her work was having on the lives of people blows her mind every time.

Green Room view ... #nightshoots A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Instagram

