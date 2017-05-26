'Outlander' season 3: Reunion will result in 'intense' love scene; 'Tough' to go back to Frank, says Caitriona Balfe

A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire.

A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

“Outlander” season 3 will be channelling the same passion that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) felt when they first met in Scotland. After their reunion, the two characters will reportedly engage in some “intense” love making.

Speaking to reporters recently, Balfe teased some details about the upcoming season. She admitted the Droughtlander is a little longer than what people thought it would be, and apologised for it.

The wait will be worth it because Balfe promised an “emotional” reunion between Jamie and Claire, which will be followed by some “intense” love scenes that will be reminiscent of season 1.

“I think this season is going to be really interesting and it’s going to be so new again. I mean, I think we do that every season; we sort of flip it on its head,” Balfe said.

In the previous season Jamie and Claire went to Paris together. This year the show begins with separate storylines for the two main characters, which Balfe said was “really fun” for the cast members. She hopes the fans will be just as happy as the cast when they see it.

In the beginning of the next season, Claire is forced to go back to Frank (Tobias Menzies), which is an awkward and difficult thing to do. Balfe pointed out that Claire’s first husband didn’t really do anything wrong.

“You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank,” Balfe said, Daily Record reports.

After the “great reunion” scene, Jamie and Claire head to Jamaica. This part of the story is being filmed in South Africa. Balfe teased that there are old ships involved in some of these scenes and it is a “constantly evolving, exciting adventure.”

