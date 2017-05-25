‘Outlander’ season 3: New picture of Sam Heughan on top of a ship; Diana Gabaldon shares Royal Pardon photo

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
Scottish actor Sam Heughan from the TV series "Outlander" poses during a photocall at the 55th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 14, 2015. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Starz has shared a new picture of Sam Heughan from the production set of “Outlander” season 3 in South Africa. The picture shows the actor sitting on top of the ship that is being used to film the scenes this year. Meanwhile, Diana Gabaldon shared a picture of a Royal Pardon that is akin to the one given to Jamie.

The plot of the next season of the popular TV series is based on the book “Voyager.” The events in the book take Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) across the sea to Jamaica. The cast members appears to be having a lot of fun in the sun while filming their scene, judging by the new picture shared online (see below).

Meanwhile, Gabaldon shared a picture of a Royal Pardon for treason that is a part of the display by the National Museum of Scotland. They are having a "Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites" exhibition from June 23 to Nov. 12, and given how this is a big part of the “Outlander” series, the author got a preview of the artifacts on display.

“It goes a bit against the grain, to be pardoned for something I've not done," Jamie said after getting the pardon for murder. The author found the pardon for treason to be similar to the one her character got in the books. The pardon on display at the museum is made of vellum, a thin, fine leather made of calf-skin used for important documents expected to last for centuries.

Heughan also shared a picture online. He was paying tribute to Sir Roger Moore, who passed away recently. “Honoured to have met and worked with you. I'll remember your lessons,” the young actor wrote in his post. Moore is best known for his portrayal of the British spy character James Bond.

 

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Diana Gabaldon/ Facebook

 

 

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

Balfe and Heughan also took the time to express their grief over the recent terrorist attack in Manchester.  The two actors were joined by fellow cast member Sophie Skelton (Brianna), who sent prayers and love to the people in the city. (Read more: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe express grief over Manchester terrorist attack)

