'Outlander' season 3: Caitriona Balfe likes a 'young sailor' and a 'batty priest'; Another night shoot

On her way to work, Caitriona Balfe got stuck in traffic and decided to do a quick Q&A with the fans. The actress spoke about her favourite moments on the show this year, and teased a few details about the new characters and scenes the fans are going to see.

The hashtag Balfe chose for the Q&A was “AskClaire” instead of “AskCaitriona.” When she was asked about it, the actress said that she spends so much time as her character that she is having identity crises right now. Work has been particularly taxing for the cast and crew recently because they are all involved in night shoots. In the daytime, on the other hand, the team is enjoying some sunny weather.

The other big challenges on the set this year are the fauna in the country like spiders, ants and snakes. The actress has a phobia of cockroaches, but it isn’t clear if they have bugged her on the set yet. One of the fans asked Balfe about her favourite characters apart from Claire. The actress teased that there is one “young sailor” that she likes, and also a “batty priest.”

The fans have already seen an older Claire in the previous season. Now, viewers will get to see an older Jamie (Sam Heughan). Balfe joked that Claire and Jamie keep the action going even in their old age by beating each other up with their walking sticks.

One of the fans wanted to see a musical episode, where all characters start singing and dancing, the way “Once Upon a Time” did recently. Balfe said that nobody wanted to see that happen on the Starz show.

When asked to tease her best scene on the show this year, Balfe shared an emoji of a palm tree and said it was a clue for fans to figure out.

A fan jokingly said that Heughan’s body is so unbelievable that it feels like it has been Photoshopped. Balfe didn’t let go of the opportunity, joking that her fellow cast member spends one hour every day working on Photoshopping his perfect body. Another fan asked about the exotic animals the actress saw in South Africa. Balfe said there were baboons, penguins and zebra. Heughan also got an honourary mention.

“Outlander” season 3 will have 13 episodes, Balfe confirmed. They have over a month of shooting left, and there is the possibility of the actress heading to New York to hold the premiere screening there.

@coffeechiefs .cause I spend more time being Claire and I have an identity crisis .... good point #AskCaitrionaorClaireorwhoeveriam #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@_weightofliving .this season .... ooh one young sailor and one batty priest !!! #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@missassenach .yes @SamHeughan and I will just beat each other up with our walking sticks #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@patelsdevs .yes, every morning for an hour, six days a week @SamHeughan photoshops his body. #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@outtlandr .its the same length as the others .... actually shorter than season 1 ... and we do our best ! #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@justsmile324 .just a bit over a month ... counting down the days !!! #summerfun — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

@annabalfe .waaahaaaahaaahaaa world domination is in our sights WaahaaahaAHAAAAAA #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

A lot has happened in the past few days. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has confirmed that she will be returning to South Africa soon, César Domboy and Producer Matthew B. Roberts have shared new pictures, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe appeared in a new video, and Diana Gabaldon shared details about her whirlwind tour. (Read more : Producer returning to South Africa; Diana Gabaldon whirlwind tour; New pictures and more)