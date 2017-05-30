'Outlander' season 3: Sam Heughan confirms Filming 'almost finished'

“Outlander” season 3 production seems to be right on track, and will wrap soon. Cast member Sam Heughan has confirmed that the filming is “almost finished.” The team is currently in South Africa, working on the last few scenes of the show.

Heughan (Jamie) was responding to the last gathering of a fan group in the UK. The actor thanked all the “wonderful” fans of different fan groups for their support. He also added that the filming work for the current season is “almost finished.”

Starz had previously announced that the production in South Africa will go on till June. So, the team may be enjoying their last few weeks of sunshine in the country.

The cast members have been sharing pictures from South Africa with the fans from time to time. They are not allowed to show any of the filming sets, so they have been teasing pictures of them having fun together during their breaks.

Heughan is joined by Caitriona Balfe (Claire) in South Africa. Some of the other new cast members who have joined the show this year are also with the team. César Domboy (Adult Fergus) recently shared a picture of him with Balfe and Lauren Lyle (Marsali). The actor said that this is a throwback picture.

Domboy and Lyle, both newcomers to the show, have been spending a lot of their free time together in Cape Town. The actress also shared a picture of them having fun recently.

Starz has been reluctant to tease pictures of the new actors on the set. Only the character descriptions have been revealed so far. The major focus continues to be on Jamie and Claire, but the new additions this year will keep the story fresh and entertaining for the fans.

“Outlander” season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Voyager.” The writers may also have included some elements from the next book in the series titled “Drums of Autumn” to surprise the fans.

