'Outlander' season 3: Sam Heughan confirms Filming 'almost finished'

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
a still from "Outlander" season 3 os Starz starring Sam Heughan as Jamie. Facebook/ Starz

“Outlander” season 3 production seems to be right on track, and will wrap soon. Cast member Sam Heughan has confirmed that the filming is “almost finished.” The team is currently in South Africa, working on the last few scenes of the show.

Heughan (Jamie) was responding to the last gathering of a fan group in the UK. The actor thanked all the “wonderful” fans of different fan groups for their support. He also added that the filming work for the current season is “almost finished.”

Starz had previously announced that the production in South Africa will go on till June. So, the team may be enjoying their last few weeks of sunshine in the country.

The cast members have been sharing pictures from South Africa with the fans from time to time. They are not allowed to show any of the filming sets, so they have been teasing pictures of them having fun together during their breaks.

Heughan is joined by Caitriona Balfe (Claire) in South Africa. Some of the other new cast members who have joined the show this year are also with the team. César Domboy (Adult Fergus) recently shared a picture of him with Balfe and Lauren Lyle (Marsali). The actor said that this is a throwback picture.

Domboy and Lyle, both newcomers to the show, have been spending a lot of their free time together in Cape Town. The actress also shared a picture of them having fun recently.

Starz has been reluctant to tease pictures of the new actors on the set. Only the character descriptions have been revealed so far. The major focus continues to be on Jamie and Claire, but the new additions this year will keep the story fresh and entertaining for the fans.

“Outlander” season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Voyager.” The writers may also have included some elements from the next book in the series titled “Drums of Autumn” to surprise the fans.

❤ THROWBACK  to when seasons collide. Squad goin&#39; up _ @caitrionabalfe _ @laurenlyle7 _ #backintheday

A post shared by César Domboy (@cesardomboy) on May 28, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Credit: César Domboy/ Instagram

Home Alone __ ‍ ♀ ️__

A post shared by Lauren Lyle (@laurenlyle7) on May 29, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Credit: Lauren Lyle/ Instagram

In case you missed it:

“Outlander” season 3 will be channelling the same passion that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) felt when they first met in Scotland. (Read more: 'Outlander' season 3: Reunion will result in 'intense' love scene).

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car