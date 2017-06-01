Diana Gabaldon teases 'Outlander' prequel novel; Plot about Jamie's parents falling in love

Diana Gabaldon
Actor Sam Heughan (L) and author Diana Gabaldon participate in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Diana Gabaldon is not only working on the ninth novel in the “Outlander” series, but has also started to think about a prequel novel. In a recent interview the celebrity author teased some details about how the plot of this book will focus on Jamie’s parents falling in love.

The work on the prequel novel hasn’t begun yet, but Gabaldon has an idea on what the book will be about. The plot will focus on the love life of Jamie’s parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, with another war in the backdrop.

“It’s more or less focused around the earlier Jacobite Rising in 1715, which resulted in the Battle of Sheriffmuir,” Gabaldon said in an interview with Radio Times. Fans of the book series will know the general outline of the story.

The story follows Brian who arrives at Castle Leoch and falls in love with Ellen at first sight. He later abducts her from the castle with the help of his best friend Murtagh. This despite the fact that Ellen’s brothers were right there at the castle to guard her.

“So the story is about how all that happened, and also how it is that Murtagh became Jamie’s godfather because of his love for Ellen and so forth,” Gabaldon said.

When asked if there is any chance of the prequel novel(s) turning into a spin-off TV series, Gabaldon laughed off the idea. The question is pertinent at the moment because the fans are enduring the longest Droughtlander, waiting for the premiere of the next season, which is in September.

Gabaldon is also launching another collection of novellas titled “Seven Stones to Stand or Fall,” releasing on June 29. The author did not give any hints about when the highly anticipated ninth novel in the “Outlander” series will be released.

In case you missed it:

“Outlander” season 3 production is expected to wrap up soon. Cast member Sam Heughan has confirmed that filming is “almost finished.” (Read more: Sam Heughan confirms filming 'almost finished')

