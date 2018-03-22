'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 22-23: Gabi’s trial starts [VIDEO]

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast members, including Camila Banus (Gabi), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Marci Miller (Abigail/Gabby), Billy Flynn (Chad), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Sal Stowers (Lani) and Martha Madison (Belle), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Thursday to Friday. It includes the scenes wherein Gabi's trial begins as well as Lani's confession in the courtroom.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the NBC soap.

NBC reports that on Thursday's episode of DOOL, Gabby and Stefan will arrive in Hong Kong and they will begin to bond. Meanwhile, Gabi's trial will start. As for Lani, she will take the stand and chaos will ensue because of what she'll say. Plus, Hope will ask Belle for some legal assistance.

Chad surprises Gabby

On Friday, Gabby will be surprised to see Chad at her hotel room. Hope will also see Stefan with a mysterious woman. However, Stefan's just with Gabby/Abigail, and Hope won't be able to recognise her. Meanwhile, Lani will issue an explosive confession in the courtroom which will cause a bit of fireworks among the people there.

'Days of Our Lives' recaps

Monday's episode featured Steve (Stephen Nichols) forgiving John (Drake Hogestyn) for poisoning him. They even played darts with each other. As for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), she talked to Marlena (Deidre Hall) about how angry she is because John poisoned her husband. Plus, Gabby fooled Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Chad when she pretended to be Abigail. She insisted that she has to go to Hong Kong with Stefan to attend to DiMera business. Elsewhere, Brady (Eric Martsolf) used the New Face of Bella contest to spend more time with Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Chloe comes home

Tuesday's episode showed Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) going back home to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) from Vienna. However, she didn't notice that a mysterious person followed her back to Salem. Meanwhile, Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny's (Freddie Smith) divorce was finalised. As for Hope, she wants to divorce Rafe (Galen Gering). She asked Belle to fix the paperwork required to do so. She also went to Hong Kong to spend some time with her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Rafe and Kate opened up to each other. Elsewhere, Sonny had a bitter encounter with Will and Paul (Christopher Sean). Plus, the new bartender at Brady's Pub (Alexander Trumble) was introduced in this episode.

Vivian catfishes Sonny on Grindr

On Wednesday's DOOL episode, Vivian (Louise Sorel) catfished Sonny on the Grindr app. She also warned Sonny about something. As for Stefan and Gabby/Gabigail, they prepared for their upcoming trip to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Gabi and Arianna (Harper and Sydnee Udell) used FaceTime to communicate with each other. As for JJ (Casey Moss), he received some great news about his new career. Plus, Eli (Lamon Archey) supported Gabi as they prepared for her trial.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia at 12:45 pm AEDT. It airs at 1 pm ET/PT in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers.

Watch the 'Days Of Our Lives' Facebook video below: