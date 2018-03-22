'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 22-23: Gabi’s trial starts [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Camila Banus Days of Our Lives
Selfie by "Days of Our Lives" actress Camila Banus posted on October 25, 2016 camilabanus/Instagram

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast members, including Camila Banus (Gabi), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Marci Miller (Abigail/Gabby), Billy Flynn (Chad), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Sal Stowers (Lani) and Martha Madison (Belle), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Thursday to Friday. It includes the scenes wherein Gabi's trial begins as well as Lani's confession in the courtroom. 

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the NBC soap. 

NBC reports that on Thursday's episode of DOOL, Gabby and Stefan will arrive in Hong Kong and they will begin to bond. Meanwhile, Gabi's trial will start. As for Lani, she will take the stand and chaos will ensue because of what she'll say. Plus, Hope will ask Belle for some legal assistance. 

Chad surprises Gabby

On Friday, Gabby will be surprised to see Chad at her hotel room. Hope will also see Stefan with a mysterious woman. However, Stefan's just with Gabby/Abigail, and Hope won't be able to recognise her. Meanwhile, Lani will issue an explosive confession in the courtroom which will cause a bit of fireworks among the people there. 

'Days of Our Lives' recaps

Monday's episode featured Steve (Stephen Nichols) forgiving John (Drake Hogestyn) for poisoning him. They even played darts with each other. As for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), she talked to Marlena (Deidre Hall) about how angry she is because John poisoned her husband. Plus, Gabby fooled Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Chad when she pretended to be Abigail. She insisted that she has to go to Hong Kong with Stefan to attend to DiMera business. Elsewhere, Brady (Eric Martsolf) used the New Face of Bella contest to spend more time with Eve (Kassie DePaiva). 

Chloe comes home

Tuesday's episode showed Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) going back home to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) from Vienna. However, she didn't notice that a mysterious person followed her back to Salem. Meanwhile, Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny's (Freddie Smith) divorce was finalised. As for Hope, she wants to divorce Rafe (Galen Gering). She asked Belle to fix the paperwork required to do so. She also went to Hong Kong to spend some time with her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Rafe and Kate opened up to each other. Elsewhere, Sonny had a bitter encounter with Will and Paul (Christopher Sean). Plus, the new bartender at Brady's Pub (Alexander Trumble) was introduced in this episode. 

Vivian catfishes Sonny on Grindr

On Wednesday's DOOL episode, Vivian (Louise Sorel) catfished Sonny on the Grindr app. She also warned Sonny about something. As for Stefan and Gabby/Gabigail, they prepared for their upcoming trip to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Gabi and Arianna (Harper and Sydnee Udell) used FaceTime to communicate with each other. As for JJ (Casey Moss), he received some great news about his new career. Plus, Eli (Lamon Archey) supported Gabi as they prepared for her trial. 

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia at 12:45 pm AEDT. It airs at 1 pm ET/PT in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers.

Watch the 'Days Of Our Lives' Facebook video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Boris Johnson says Putin 'treating FIFA World Cup like Hitler's Olympics'
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 22-23: Gabi’s trial starts [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 22-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 'Caught Somewhere in Time' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car