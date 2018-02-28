'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Feb. 28 to March 2 [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Kristian Alfonso and Galen Gering
Actress Kristian Alfonso poses for a photo with her "Days Of Our Lives" co-star Galen Gering. Instagram/kristianalfonso

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast, including Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Galen Gering (Rafe), Louise Sorel (Vivian), Camila Banus (Gabi), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Lamon Archey (Eli), Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie), Casey Moss (JJ), Sal Stowers (Lani), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Billy Flynn (Chad), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), John Aniston (Victor), Kassie DePaiva (Eve) and Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Wednesday to Friday. It will show Vivian being threatened. Meanwhile, Rafe and Hope will prepare for their special day.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next.

TV Guide reports that the episode of DOOL on Wednesday will show Vivian having a strange encounter that will threaten her live. Meanwhile, Valerie will begin to question Eli's decision to let JJ raise his child. As for JJ, he will suggest to Lani that they should elope. Plus, Gabi will talk to Sonny about her fears of going to jail.

Brady learns about Maggie leaving Victor

Thursday's episode will feature Vivian and Stefan's discussion about what really happened on the night of Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Elsewhere, Chad will get closer to the truth. Meanwhile, Brady will find out that Maggie has left Victor. He will also be tempted to tell Eve everything. As for Ciara, she will comfort Tripp about Steve.

Hope and Rafe prepare for an exciting day

On Friday, Rafe and Hope will prepare for their big day. As for Valerie, she will confront Lani about marrying JJ. Plus, Eli will stand up for Lani. He will also reassert their agreement to keep mum about their secret. Meanwhile, Ciara will discover that Claire already knows about Rafe's indiscretions. She will be afraid that Hope will find out about it. Click here to see photos from the NBC website.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

On Monday, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) had some bad news for Steve. As for Rafe and Hope, they made a surprise decision about their upcoming wedding. Vivian also asked Victor to team up with her. Meanwhile, Claire told Marlena (Deidre Hall) about Rafe's cheating ways.

Tuesday's episode featured Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian exchanging accusations. Elsewhere, Claire wrestled with the decision on whether or not she should tell Hope about Rafe's affair. As for Eli, he questioned another suspect in Andre's murder. Plus, Abigail (Marci Miller) dreamt of Andre, who gave some important clues on his killer.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia weekdays at 12:45 pm AEDT. It also airs in the US at 1 pm on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates about the residents and town of Salem.

Watch the 'Days Of Our Lives' Facebook video below:

Related
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car